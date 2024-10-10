King Charles’ alma mater aims to be one of UK’s greenest schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

King Charles’ alma mater aims to be one of UK’s greenest schools

By Vanessa Spedding
10/10/2024, 6:59 pm
© BloombergElectricity pylons alongside solar panels at a solar farm near Chesterfield, UK, on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Renowned independent boarding school Gordonstoun has announced carbon emissions reductions of nearly 10% for 2022-23, alongside plans to build its own solar farm.

The school, set in 200 acres of woodland by the Moray Firth, north west of Aberdeen, achieved the cuts primarily through reductions in the amounts of gas, heating oil and fuel for transport that it used over the 12-month period. It says it plans to become one of the greenest schools in the country.

Three generations of British royalty have been educated at Gordonstoun, including King Charles III.

The school says the measures taken in that 12-month period saved almost 150,000 metric tonnes of CO2 – equivalent to 10,000 hot air balloons – with emissions falling from 1,605,207 to 1,455,549 metric tonnes of CO2 per year.

It is now finalising a longer-term sustainability strategy, which entails more ambitious measures to help meet targets. In February, Gordonstoun opened a new building, the Queen Elizabeth II Rooms, built with materials selected for minimum embodied carbon and featuring solar PV panels, ground source heating and advanced CO2 monitoring technology.

The school has also committed to investing around £15 million in the next phase of its campus master plan, which will include a new solar farm to provide energy for the school and potentially some of its neighbours.

A spokesperson for the school told Energy Voice that the location of the solar farm had yet to be decided. They are currently looking at sites near the school, including land used for agriculture. It is hoped that the technical design will be finalised by the end of the year, with the site becoming operational in 2025. The project is likely to be funded by a specialist green loan facility.

Senior school head Simon Cane-Hardy said: “As Gordonstoun celebrates its 90th anniversary, it’s important that we future proof the school for decades to come. All new buildings will be built to the highest environmental standards and the solar farm will eventually provide most of our energy.”

