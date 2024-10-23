D2Zero buys up Aberdeen-based Kelton from administrators of Alderley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

D2Zero buys up Aberdeen-based Kelton from administrators of Alderley

By Erikka Askeland
24/10/2024, 12:01 am Updated: 24/10/2024, 10:03 am
© Supplied by D2ZeroBob Drummond, CEO at D2Zero (l) and Iain Pirie, managing director at Kilton (r).
Bob Drummond, CEO at D2Zero (l) and Iain Pirie, managing director at Kelton (r).

Private-equity backed clean energy group D2Zero has bought up flow measurement consultancy Kelton Engineering, adding further decarbonisation expertise to its 4,000-strong workforce.

Kelton, which is headquartered in Aberdeen and has 12 offices around the world, brings a 25 strong team of consultants into the group.

Kelton had been previously owned by Alderley, a Gloucestershire-based engineering firm which slumped into administration with the loss of hundreds of jobs across a number of its business in July. In its last set of accounts filed before it collapsed, Alderley had reported the loss of UK Export Finance facilities following withdrawal of government support for fossil fuel energy sector businesses overseas. Kelton, although owned by Alderley since 2003, was not in administration.

D2Zero – which is backed by Houston-headquartered SCF Partners – has been focused in acquiring businesses servicing and decarbonising the oil and gas sector while also accelerating the transition to renewable energy.

The group includes Score and Hydrasun – two long-established service businesses – and has revenues of over £500million.

More recently, DTZero has also added companies Fuel Cell Systems, Powerstar and Nexos  – formerly known as Global E&C, alongside Hull-based OSL Consulting Engineers, which was acquired in July.

D2Zero said the addition of Kelton will “significantly enhance” the group’s digital capabilities.

Founded in 1991, Kelton’s proprietary technology and software offers real-time monitoring for asset performance and compliance, enabling efficiency improvement and carbon intensity reduction.

Kelton managing director Iain Pirie said: “Over the past 33 years, our team has developed differentiated technology and expertise, and we are excited at the possibilities for the business as part of a group with such a clear focus on accelerating the energy transition.”

Bob Drummond, chief executive of D2Zero, said: “The Kelton team have been helping some of the world’s most sophisticated energy businesses better understand their operations for decades with their precision measurement technology and data analytics.

“Kelton further strengthens our ability to understand and solve the complex decarbonisation challenges that our customers are facing and we look forward to helping the business thrive as part of D2Zero.”

Drummond added the group has a “strong and active pipeline” of opportunities and is looking to complete further acquisitions in the coming months backed by SCF.

He added: “D2Zero was founded on the premise that by bringing leading and complementary decarbonisation technologies together, under a supportive infrastructure and strong leadership, we could significantly accelerate progress and deliver breakthrough innovations for the energy transition.

“SCF’s backing is helping us to grow at pace and we want D2Zero to be a platform that can turbocharge the opportunities for businesses that want to make an impact on the energy transition.”

Recommended for you

Tags