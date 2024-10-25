UK and Australia pledge renewable energy cooperation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

UK and Australia pledge renewable energy cooperation

By Michael Behr
25/10/2024, 7:36 am
© Shutterstock FeedPhoto by Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Photo by Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The UK and Australia will work together to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy technologies, including offshore wind, under a new partnership deal.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa.

They agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation on climate change and energy by negotiating a dynamic new partnership.

The Australia-UK Climate and Energy Partnership will focus on the development and accelerated deployment of renewable energy technologies, such as green hydrogen and offshore wind, to support the economic resilience and decarbonisation goals of both countries.

Starmer said: “The UK and Australia share many things in common, including our governments’ determination to improve the lives of working people, drive economic growth and ensure cleaner, more affordable energy.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to powering up the UK with clean energy projects that will benefit communities across the country.

“Together, we’re delivering better futures for our two countries, whether that’s through protecting our national security with projects like AUKUS or delivering on our net zero commitments.”

The partnership will also build upon the two countries’ long-standing cooperation on international climate action, including on renewable energy and climate finance.

The two leaders also announced grant recipients under the Australia-UK Renewable Hydrogen Innovation Partnership Programme. Under this programme, the two governments will support six cutting-edge projects focused on industrial decarbonisation.

Albanese added: “Australia and the UK are longstanding partners, with common values and aligned strategic interests. It was great to congratulate Prime Minister Starmer in person after his election win in July.

“We had a productive discussion, including agreeing to negotiate a new climate and energy partnership. This partnership will ensure we maximise the economic potential of the net zero transition, and build on our long-standing cooperation on international climate action and shared commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“We share a vision for a modern and transformed Australia-United Kingdom relationship, which delivers tangible benefits and prosperity to both our nations and the Indo-Pacific.”

Recommended for you

Tags