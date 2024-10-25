UK and Australia pledge renewable energy cooperation

The UK and Australia will work together to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy technologies, including offshore wind, under a new partnership deal.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa.

They agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation on climate change and energy by negotiating a dynamic new partnership.

The Australia-UK Climate and Energy Partnership will focus on the development and accelerated deployment of renewable energy technologies, such as green hydrogen and offshore wind, to support the economic resilience and decarbonisation goals of both countries.

Starmer said: “The UK and Australia share many things in common, including our governments’ determination to improve the lives of working people, drive economic growth and ensure cleaner, more affordable energy.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to powering up the UK with clean energy projects that will benefit communities across the country.

“Together, we’re delivering better futures for our two countries, whether that’s through protecting our national security with projects like AUKUS or delivering on our net zero commitments.”

The partnership will also build upon the two countries’ long-standing cooperation on international climate action, including on renewable energy and climate finance.

The two leaders also announced grant recipients under the Australia-UK Renewable Hydrogen Innovation Partnership Programme. Under this programme, the two governments will support six cutting-edge projects focused on industrial decarbonisation.

Albanese added: “Australia and the UK are longstanding partners, with common values and aligned strategic interests. It was great to congratulate Prime Minister Starmer in person after his election win in July.

“We had a productive discussion, including agreeing to negotiate a new climate and energy partnership. This partnership will ensure we maximise the economic potential of the net zero transition, and build on our long-standing cooperation on international climate action and shared commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“We share a vision for a modern and transformed Australia-United Kingdom relationship, which delivers tangible benefits and prosperity to both our nations and the Indo-Pacific.”