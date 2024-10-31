Kwarteng questions if windfall tax will end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Kwarteng questions if windfall tax will end

By Jessica Mills Davies
31/10/2024, 4:01 pm Updated: 31/10/2024, 7:16 pm
© Photographer: Hollie Adams/GettyUK mini budget

Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has raised doubts following Wednesday’s Autumn Budget as to whether the windfall tax on oil and gas profits will ever end.

“I opposed it when we introduced it in 2022,” Kwarteng said of the tax in an exclusive interview with Energy Voice, adding that nothing had yet made him change his mind: “There’s no way it’s going to end any time soon.”

As former secretary of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) under the Conservatives, Kwarteng is frequently credited with being one of the architects of the Energy Profits Levy (EPL).

The so-called windfall tax was actually introduced in its original form in 2022 by then Chancellor Rishi Sunak, to curb what current Chancellor Rachel Reeves has called “war profits” when the oil price exceeded $100/barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The levy was originally due to expire in 2025, but its end date, known as the ‘sunset clause’, has been extended several times – with the latest budget confirming it will now be extended to March 2030.

‘Sheep and goats’

Chancellor Reeves confirmed on Wednesday that the government will close the 29% investment allowance tax “loophole” that has enabled oil and gas companies to get tax relief on investments in new oil and gas projects.

“I think that is a risk,” Kwarteng said of removing the tax relief, adding that there was “ongoing debate” as to what investment would qualify.

Kwarteng explained that his former department, led by Sunak, “carved out these investment allowances” because Sunak had realised there was “difficulty” in how the levy on oil and gas profits was conceived.

He said it was wrong to divide the energy industry into “sheep and goats”, because “in many cases it’s the same people doing both” renewable energy and oil and gas development – and that is why, in his words, Sunak “did the carve-out”.

Kwarteng said he had heard anecdotally from oil and gas companies that the North Sea energy transition is being accelerated by the tax policy he played a role in instituting.

“There’s a general feeling that the North Sea is going to change, and that change is going to happen more quickly than people realise,” said Kwarteng. “Largely, it’s being driven by tax policy.”

The Labour government has taken action to increase the tax incrementally from November.

‘Fallen apart’

Reeves confirmed on Wednesday that the windfall tax on oil and gas profits will increase from 35% to 38% from 1 November, which will increase the headline rate of taxes on oil and gas firms from 75% to 78%.

Meanwhile, the 29% investment allowance was scrapped, but Reeves retained the 100% first-year capital allowance and a 66% decarbonisation allowance.

As a former parliamentary under-secretary, Kwarteng said of past budgets: “I’ve seen how frankly they have fallen apart.”

“If we were to end the North Sea, or end it as a producer of gas, we would simply be importing huge amounts of gas,” he said.

Kwarteng pointed out that companies such as BP with carbon capture, Shell with hydrogen, and TotalEnergies new energies – “all these players are heavily invested in renewables”.

He said that if people “put their shovels down and leave”, the situation could “turn quickly”, adding that he was unsure whether existing “green industries will be enough” to cover a possible energy deficit.

“Can you ramp up these businesses quickly enough… to offset what is an increasingly challenging scene… for traditional industries in the North Sea?” Kwarteng asked.

This leaves traditional companies with little choice but to diversify beyond oil and gas under the existing regime, according to Kwarteng.

“I think the North Sea will have to transform itself beyond fossil fuels,” Kwarteng said. “I think that’s very much the direction of the government.”

‘Right thing’

Reeves said on Wednesday that her party’s task is “to begin a decade of national renewal” and that it falls on this government to “rebuild Britain”.

The Chancellor said her party is “committed to reform” the EPL on oil and gas companies, announcing an end to “short-termism”.

The government is relying on establishing Great British Energy, which will be headquartered in Aberdeen, as one pillar of its energy policy.

“I think the government is doing the right thing in terms of green renewable policy,” Kwarteng said.

“I was very keen on that when I was the energy secretary,” he added, saying “it’s important we put our money where our mouth is” on such projects.

However, despite Reeves’ claims that government will support jobs and “energy security”, Kwarteng raised doubts as to whether policies in the latest Budget will preserve “jobs and economic activity” in places such as Aberdeen and the North of Scotland.

“I think, very broadly, that the Chancellor had very little room for manoeuvre”, he said, adding that in the political context, she “did what she had to do”.

Kwarteng said that in “trying to get rid of” the levy, it would actually contribute to the approximately £22 billion financial black hole that Labour now faces.

