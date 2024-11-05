Powering positivity – an energetic start from the new government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Powering positivity – an energetic start from the new government

Here's hoping these first days feel-good vibes endure. 
By Paul Maile
05/11/2024, 11:41 am
© Supplied by Eversheds SutherlandPaul Maile
Paul Maile, partner, Eversheds Sutherland.

So often a political football, the efficiency and predictability of the planning system has been subject to endless machinations over recent years.

This uncertainty has affected all sectors but especially energy projects which have been troubled by delayed decisions, policy changes and, in some cases, outright technological bans.

Given the long term preparation and delivery phases for such significant development all of this affects investment, economic growth and the attainment of climate change objectives. But for once the news is good, the statements of intent promising, and the first actions from the new Labour government encouraging.

What is powering this positive start?

The end to the de facto ban on onshore windfarm development in England – a very welcome move which will mean that planning policy will treat onshore wind on the same basis as other energy development for the first time since 2015.  A level playing field is all that this sector has been arguing for.

A commitment of nearly £22 billion towards carbon capture use and storage (CCUS) schemes, neatly tying in with the end to coal fired power generation in the UK, replacing one technology with another lower carbon approach providing more predictable but less environmentally damaging power.

Swiftly granting three delayed development consent orders for solar projects totalling over 1.3GW of renewable energy generation capacity. Perhaps the first of many steps along an updated solar roadmap and showing this government’s commitment to the solar industry.

The launch of Great British Energy with its mission to drive clean energy deployment and boost energy independence, to make Britain “a clean energy superpower” – just the ambition inspires industry confidence.

Most importantly we are seeing clients react with positivity to both policy statements and actions. We have clients who are back to prospecting for suitable windfarm sites in England and the national show of confidence around the effectiveness of carbon capture technology has encouraged others to bring forward their own carbon capture projects.

For once we planning lawyers are feeling that clients are optimistic about achieving positive outcomes from the UK planning system, not just in energy but across other development sectors too.

These first days feel-good vibes are very welcome, but we’re conscious they have to endure.

The positive beginnings have to end in scheme delivery, and whilst promised improvements to the planning system will improve the front end, difficulties remain around scheme financing, the constricted supply chain and the shortage of skilled labour.

Recruiting and retaining the expert planning professionals needed for complicated infrastructure projects is a challenge when private development is forging ahead at full speed across all sectors.

Energy projects are in competition for people alongside schemes for housing, infrastructure and transport.  We will need more than the promised 300 extra planning officers.

The positive messages and the industry momentum they generate are so welcome in the market, and we can take comfort that there is more to come.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill will reportedly aim to accelerate and simplify processes around the consenting of infrastructure projects.  For once, the ambition seems to be centred on trying to make the current system work better, rather than losing precious time re-designing it to no avail. All of which contribute to the generally favourable outlook that incentivises those with energy generation schemes to push forward.

We’ve also seen a welcome cross-departmental approach from the government and a willingness to go out to industry experts, through initiatives such as the New Towns Taskforce, which bodes well for the future.

Here’s hoping that we are entering into a settled period of positive planning policy – long may it last.

Paul Maile is partner at Eversheds Sutherland.

