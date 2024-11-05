Powering positivity – an energetic start from the new government

So often a political football, the efficiency and predictability of the planning system has been subject to endless machinations over recent years.

This uncertainty has affected all sectors but especially energy projects which have been troubled by delayed decisions, policy changes and, in some cases, outright technological bans.

Given the long term preparation and delivery phases for such significant development all of this affects investment, economic growth and the attainment of climate change objectives. But for once the news is good, the statements of intent promising, and the first actions from the new Labour government encouraging.

What is powering this positive start?

The end to the de facto ban on onshore windfarm development in England – a very welcome move which will mean that planning policy will treat onshore wind on the same basis as other energy development for the first time since 2015. A level playing field is all that this sector has been arguing for.

A commitment of nearly £22 billion towards carbon capture use and storage (CCUS) schemes, neatly tying in with the end to coal fired power generation in the UK, replacing one technology with another lower carbon approach providing more predictable but less environmentally damaging power.

Swiftly granting three delayed development consent orders for solar projects totalling over 1.3GW of renewable energy generation capacity. Perhaps the first of many steps along an updated solar roadmap and showing this government’s commitment to the solar industry.

The launch of Great British Energy with its mission to drive clean energy deployment and boost energy independence, to make Britain “a clean energy superpower” – just the ambition inspires industry confidence.

Most importantly we are seeing clients react with positivity to both policy statements and actions. We have clients who are back to prospecting for suitable windfarm sites in England and the national show of confidence around the effectiveness of carbon capture technology has encouraged others to bring forward their own carbon capture projects.

For once we planning lawyers are feeling that clients are optimistic about achieving positive outcomes from the UK planning system, not just in energy but across other development sectors too.

These first days feel-good vibes are very welcome, but we’re conscious they have to endure.

The positive beginnings have to end in scheme delivery, and whilst promised improvements to the planning system will improve the front end, difficulties remain around scheme financing, the constricted supply chain and the shortage of skilled labour.

Recruiting and retaining the expert planning professionals needed for complicated infrastructure projects is a challenge when private development is forging ahead at full speed across all sectors.

Energy projects are in competition for people alongside schemes for housing, infrastructure and transport. We will need more than the promised 300 extra planning officers.

The positive messages and the industry momentum they generate are so welcome in the market, and we can take comfort that there is more to come.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill will reportedly aim to accelerate and simplify processes around the consenting of infrastructure projects. For once, the ambition seems to be centred on trying to make the current system work better, rather than losing precious time re-designing it to no avail. All of which contribute to the generally favourable outlook that incentivises those with energy generation schemes to push forward.

We’ve also seen a welcome cross-departmental approach from the government and a willingness to go out to industry experts, through initiatives such as the New Towns Taskforce, which bodes well for the future.

Here’s hoping that we are entering into a settled period of positive planning policy – long may it last.

Paul Maile is partner at Eversheds Sutherland.