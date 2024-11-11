Kistos invests in 3D printing tidal firm Spiralis Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kistos invests in 3D printing tidal firm Spiralis Energy

By Ryan Duff
11/11/2024, 7:28 am Updated: 11/11/2024, 9:26 am
Andrew Austin
Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos

Kistos (LSE: KIST) has picked up an equity interest of up to 20% in tidal energy firm Spiralis Energy after investing £800,000 into the London-based business.

The 20% is made up of 10% equity and 10% warrants following the financial backing and Kistos will be able to be represented on the company’s board.

Kistos claims that while looking to support green technologies and the energy transition it invested in the firm “which is at an advanced stage of testing and has the potential to revolutionise the tidal energy industry.”

Kistos executive chairman Andrew Austin said: “Kistos is committed to supporting the energy transition and believes this can be done whilst exposing shareholders to asymmetric value accretive opportunities.

“Our investment in Spiralis follows extensive due diligence on the business, its technology and commercial strategy and the tidal power sector and current market participants.

“Providing financial backing at this stage, with imminent final testing and the potential for commercial deployment shortly thereafter, meets our risk profile for this investment.”

Spiralis is developing the ‘Axial Skelter’ solution which is made from made from fully recyclable, 3D-printed segments.

It says that its entire tidal energy generator can be produced in less than a week.

The firm claims that its solution is “much more modular than other tidal generation systems” as the unit “snaps together” from individual components that can be “3D printed anywhere in the world.

Kistos says that with its investment Spiralis will kick off long term survivability testing of its system.

If testing is successful it “could lead to widescale deployment to provide a sustainable energy generation capability,” Kistos claimed.

Austin added: “Whilst as a management team our priority remains to seek value accretive opportunities in hydrocarbons, this investment offers a path to meet our stated sustainability commitments in conjunction with providing direct upside exposure and influence not available with traditional offsetting initiatives.”

Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty argued that this is a good move for the oil and gas firm as lit looks to diversify its portfolio.

Kelty wrote: “This is a low cost means for Kistos to diversify its portfolio and mitigate the carbon impact of its conventional hydrocarbon business.

“We see this as offering substantial future upside, although testing is required before we could assess the prospective upside in monetary terms.”

