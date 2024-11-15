UN climate summits ‘no longer fit for purpose’, leading experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UN climate summits ‘no longer fit for purpose’, leading experts say

By PA
15/11/2024, 11:22 am
© Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/ShutterstockParticipants take photos in front of a main entrance during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP29, an event held by United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku Olympic Stadium. COP29, running from November 11-22 focuses on carbon markets and sustainability and mitigation funding. Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
The process of UN climate negotiations is no longer fit for purpose and requires a comprehensive overhaul, leading experts have warned.

The group of prominent scientists, advocates and policy experts said countries that do not support the phase out of fossil fuels in energy systems should not host future summits – or conference of the parties (Cops).

Among those who signed the open letter on the fifth day of Cop29 in Azerbaijan were former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, former executive secretary of UN Climate (UNFCCC) Christiana Figueres and former Irish president Mary Robinson.

They warned UNFCCC head Simon Stiell of limitations to the the existing Cop process, which aims to drive the rapid, large-scale changes urgently required to limit warming to the 2015 Paris Agreement goals to limit dangerous global warming.

The letter acknowledged significant advances that have been made during Cop summits, including the landmark Paris climate agreement.

But the signatories said: “It is now clear that the Cop is no longer fit for purpose. We need a shift from negotiation to implementation.”

The call comes after Ilham Aliyev, president of Cop29 host country Azerbaijan, told the summit earlier this week that oil and gas is a “gift” from God.

A logo of COP29 of United Nations Climate Change Conference COP29, an event held by United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Baku Olympic Stadium. Image: Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

An investigation reported by the BBC also found that a Cop29 official tried to use the event as an opportunity to advance fossil fuel business deals, while concerns are growing over the imprisonment of climate defenders in the country.

Sandrine Dixson-Decleve, executive chair of Earth4All who signed the letter, said: “We need a Cop process that offers delivery, not delay.

“We demand Cops that are platforms for government and stakeholder ambition, not enablers of fossil energy contracts and growing greenhouse gas emissions.

Azerbaijan Pavilion during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP29, an event held by United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku Olympic Stadium. Image: Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

“After 28 Cops, time is up on negotiations that don’t foster action and implementation. Planetary stability is dependent on equality, justice and poverty alleviation to address the greatest existential challenge of our time.”

The call for reform also comes on the heels of reports warning of increasing global carbon emissions, the degradation of carbon sinks, and unprecedented climate-related human and economic losses.

The letter signatories warned that the world can no longer exclude the possibility of surpassing 2.9C of warming by 2100.

Ms Figueres said: “At the last Cop, fossil fuel lobbyists outnumbered representatives of scientific institutions, Indigenous communities and vulnerable nations.

“We cannot hope to achieve a just transition without significant reforms to the COP process that ensure fair representation of those most affected.”

PA has contacted the UNFCCC for comment.

