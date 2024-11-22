Equinor to cut renewables unit staff by 20%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Equinor to cut renewables unit staff by 20%

By Michael Behr
22/11/2024, 10:52 am
© Supplied by Arne Reidar MortensenEquinor logo

Norway’s Equinor (OSE:EQNR) is considering cutting 20% of the staff from its renewable energy division as it focuses on pursuing fewer new projects, Reuters has reported.

The move could amount to around 250 full-time job equivalents, a company spokesperson told the newswire.

“We have decided to reduce the number of people working with renewables in Equinor,” a company spokesperson said.

Some of the people in these roles could be offered other positions in the company, meaning the number of people leaving Equinor could be lower.

The move comes amid challenges to the global offshore wind sector as inflation, rising interest and strained supply chains have forced up prices, forcing developers to renegotiate prices or abandon projects altogether.

Previous reports had said that Equinor was discussing downsizing its renewables unit with unions.

Equinor’s head of the renewables unit, Pal Eitrheim, had previously suggested the company could reverse its decision should the clean energy industry rebound.

Equinor, with SSE and Vargronn, is the developer of the UK’s major 3.6GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, the largest in the world.

The three-phase project, made up of the 1.2GW Dogger Bank A, B and C developments, produced first power last year.

Equinor also secured an amendment to the seabed lease for Dogger Bank D to increase its capacity by another 2GW.

The Equinor spokesperson said the company would focus on developing Dogger Bank over new projects, along with its other major developments, including Empire Wind 1 in the US and Baltyk 2 and 3 in Poland.

While Equinor’s renewables division is mostly involved in offshore wind projects, it also has some onshore wind and solar developments that could be affected.

Equinor moved out of several offshore wind markets earlier this year, including Vietnam, Spain, Portugal and France, and also scaled back its plans in Australia.

“As we have said previously, we have exited some markets and prioritised existing markets and reduced the business development activities,” the spokesperson said.

However, Equinor is still holding to its goal of installing 12-16GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Equinor also acquired a 9.8% stake in Denmark’s Orsted, making it the second-largest shareholder in the major renewables group.

