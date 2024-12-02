Human energy explorers: How AI is revolutionising recruitment in the energy industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Energy Transition

Human energy explorers: How AI is revolutionising recruitment in the energy industry

Presented by JAB Recruitment
02/12/2024, 7:00 am
JAB Recruitment pioneers technology and AI adoption in energy recruitment, streamlining routine tasks while emphasising the vital role of human expertise in strategic hiring.

The energy industry is experiencing a seismic transformation, driven by the rising global demand for power across a range of sources and the rapid advance of new technologies.

Chris Black from JAB Recruitment discussed AI recruitment:

“This digital transformation is not only reshaping how energy is explored and produced but also revolutionising the recruitment processes.

Traditional recruitment models are being replaced with more sophisticated and efficient technology and AI-driven approaches. These latest solutions are empowering companies to meet their staffing needs more effectively and rapidly than ever before. They also enable access to opportunities for candidates around the world that were previously limited or closed.

JAB Recruitment is leading the adoption of new technology and AI in the energy recruitment sector for the rapid completion of more routine tasks, while reinforcing the increasingly critical role human personnel will continue to play in highly valuable recruitment strategies.

Using AI in conjunction with its exclusive job search app JAB is re-defining recruitment in the energy industry.

© Supplied by JAB Recruitment
Chris Black, JAB Recruitment.

AI: beyond digitisation in recruitment

“A few years ago the energy industry used to talk about digitisation. Today, we’ve moved beyond that definition toward automation and AI.  AI is enabling the automation of previously manual and time-consuming tasks. This is allowing human recruiters to focus on high value areas that require personal interaction and strategic decision-making. This shift is enabling the energy industry to become more efficient and effective in sourcing and placing talent.

Transforming recruitment workflows

“For companies in the oil and gas industry, selecting a staffing partner that embraces new technology opens access to the global talent pool, overcoming the limitations faced by recruitment companies that rely on traditional processes. Automating logistical and transactional conversations enables forward-thinking recruitment partners to engage in more sophisticated, strategic discussions with customers, adding greater value to the recruitment process.

Toward real time recruitment

“For energy companies, working with a staffing partner that uses AI can rapidly reduce the time it takes to source candidates. In some cases, this can be cut from hours down to a matter of minutes. JAB believes real-time results will be achievable in the not-too-distant future.

With an acute need for new talent across the energy sector, rapid recruitment creates a business advantage for operators and service companies that can connect with the right recruits faster than ever before.

Benefits for candidates

“AI can transform the candidate experience by offering a frictionless process that connects them to opportunities faster and with greater accuracy. It can analyse a candidate’s skills profile and suggest roles they may not have previously considered. It’s reversing the traditional job application process. Instead of candidates searching for jobs, jobs are now finding the candidates, creating a more dynamic and efficient job market.

The human touch is vital

“Despite the use of AI, the human element remains crucial in the recruitment process. JAB believes that technology must be used to augment human capabilities, not replace them. With over 20 years of domain expertise in energy recruitment, JAB is leveraging AI to enhance rather than eliminate the human touch. Automating mundane and routine tasks allows staff to focus on higher-value activities, with the aim of enhancing their overall experience and fulfilment.

Empowering human recruiters to explore strategy creates a more consultative approach to recruitment between energy companies and staffing partners. For a reputable recruitment partner, the relationship with the customer shouldn’t just about filling positions but about strategically planning the future needs of the customer’s business.

Exploring for human energy

“AI and automation are changing recruitment in the energy industry, offering unprecedented speed, efficiency, and accuracy. By staying at the forefront of embracing AI, JAB supports the energy industry’s growing skills requirements while maintaining a human-centric approach. As AI continues to evolve and become ever more intuitive, it will likely become even more integral to the recruitment process, helping navigate the complexities of the energy sector with greater agility and foresight. The future of recruitment in the energy industry is a partnership between humans powered by AI. And it’s here right now.”

Download the JAB Mobile on the App Store (apple.com).

Download the JAB Mobile App on Google Play.

Or visit the JAB Recruitment website here.

