Human energy explorers: How AI is revolutionising recruitment in the energy industry

The energy industry is experiencing a seismic transformation, driven by the rising global demand for power across a range of sources and the rapid advance of new technologies.

Chris Black from JAB Recruitment discussed AI recruitment:

“This digital transformation is not only reshaping how energy is explored and produced but also revolutionising the recruitment processes.

Traditional recruitment models are being replaced with more sophisticated and efficient technology and AI-driven approaches. These latest solutions are empowering companies to meet their staffing needs more effectively and rapidly than ever before. They also enable access to opportunities for candidates around the world that were previously limited or closed.

JAB Recruitment is leading the adoption of new technology and AI in the energy recruitment sector for the rapid completion of more routine tasks, while reinforcing the increasingly critical role human personnel will continue to play in highly valuable recruitment strategies.

Using AI in conjunction with its exclusive job search app JAB is re-defining recruitment in the energy industry.

© Supplied by JAB Recruitment

AI: beyond digitisation in recruitment

“A few years ago the energy industry used to talk about digitisation. Today, we’ve moved beyond that definition toward automation and AI. AI is enabling the automation of previously manual and time-consuming tasks. This is allowing human recruiters to focus on high value areas that require personal interaction and strategic decision-making. This shift is enabling the energy industry to become more efficient and effective in sourcing and placing talent.

Transforming recruitment workflows

“For companies in the oil and gas industry, selecting a staffing partner that embraces new technology opens access to the global talent pool, overcoming the limitations faced by recruitment companies that rely on traditional processes. Automating logistical and transactional conversations enables forward-thinking recruitment partners to engage in more sophisticated, strategic discussions with customers, adding greater value to the recruitment process.

Toward real time recruitment

“For energy companies, working with a staffing partner that uses AI can rapidly reduce the time it takes to source candidates. In some cases, this can be cut from hours down to a matter of minutes. JAB believes real-time results will be achievable in the not-too-distant future.

With an acute need for new talent across the energy sector, rapid recruitment creates a business advantage for operators and service companies that can connect with the right recruits faster than ever before.

Benefits for candidates

“AI can transform the candidate experience by offering a frictionless process that connects them to opportunities faster and with greater accuracy. It can analyse a candidate’s skills profile and suggest roles they may not have previously considered. It’s reversing the traditional job application process. Instead of candidates searching for jobs, jobs are now finding the candidates, creating a more dynamic and efficient job market.

The human touch is vital

“Despite the use of AI, the human element remains crucial in the recruitment process. JAB believes that technology must be used to augment human capabilities, not replace them. With over 20 years of domain expertise in energy recruitment, JAB is leveraging AI to enhance rather than eliminate the human touch. Automating mundane and routine tasks allows staff to focus on higher-value activities, with the aim of enhancing their overall experience and fulfilment.

Empowering human recruiters to explore strategy creates a more consultative approach to recruitment between energy companies and staffing partners. For a reputable recruitment partner, the relationship with the customer shouldn’t just about filling positions but about strategically planning the future needs of the customer’s business.

Exploring for human energy

“AI and automation are changing recruitment in the energy industry, offering unprecedented speed, efficiency, and accuracy. By staying at the forefront of embracing AI, JAB supports the energy industry’s growing skills requirements while maintaining a human-centric approach. As AI continues to evolve and become ever more intuitive, it will likely become even more integral to the recruitment process, helping navigate the complexities of the energy sector with greater agility and foresight. The future of recruitment in the energy industry is a partnership between humans powered by AI. And it’s here right now.”

