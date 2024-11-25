Ed Miliband says COP29 deal agreed at ’11th hour for the climate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Ed Miliband says COP29 deal agreed at ’11th hour for the climate’

By PA
25/11/2024, 6:45 am Updated: 25/11/2024, 6:46 am
© Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/ShA logo of COP29 of United Nations Climate Change Conference COP29, an event held by United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Baku Olympic Stadium. Image: Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has called a financial package for developing nations a “critical 11th-hour deal at the 11th hour for the climate” as the United Nations environmental conference drew to a close.

But climate groups called the 300 billion dollar (£239.5 billion) funding agreement, designed to help developing nations combat the impacts of global warming, a “drop in the ocean” of already-rising seawaters.

After the deal was announced at the Cop 29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, he said: “It is not everything we or others wanted but is a step forward for us all.

“It’s a deal that will drive forward the clean energy transition which is essential for jobs and growth in Britain and for protecting us all against the worsening climate crisis.”

He said there is “much more work to do” to prevent climate catastrophe.

“We’ve pushed for ambition in Baku and have restored the UK back to a position of global climate leadership,” he said.

© Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA Wire
Ed Miliband speaks during the UK pavilion closing event at the Cop29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“We will keep up the pace, working with other countries before the world meets again in Brazil for Cop30. Only by doing this can we keep future generations safe and reap the benefits of the clean energy revolution.”

Many in attendance were less than impressed with the multi-nation financial commitment with the final sum more than 125% less than the 1.3 trillion dollars (£1.37 trillion) per year impacted nations had said was needed.

The new climate bursary is, however, three times more than the 100 billion dollar (£79.8 billion) a year 2009 deal that is soon to expire.

ActionAid UK senior climate resilience specialist Zahra Hdidou described the text of the agreement as “a complete catastrophe and a farce,” adding that as “floods and droughts tearing through the Global South, the goal announced remains a drop in the ocean compared to the trillions needed to help climate-hit communities adapt and recover.”

Anti-poverty group Christian Aid also criticised the Cop29 deal.

“People of the global south came to these talks needing a lifeboat out of the climate crisis. But all they got was a plank of wood to cling to,” a spokesman said in a statement.

© Shutterstock Feed
Azerbaijan Pavilion during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“This summit has been hijacked by rich countries who have failed to negotiate in good faith. The cost of their actions here will be paid in the lives of vulnerable people on the front lines of climate breakdown.”

Friends of Earth head of policy Mike Childs credited the UK delegation for playing a productive role during the talks, but still said that in terms of climate leadership, the planet is still light years away from where we were at last year’s meeting in Dubai.

“These latest international talks failed to solve the question of climate finance,” he said.

“Instead they have again kicked the can down the road. Developing countries are being hammered by climate extremes now, predominantly fuelled by the current and historic polluting activities of rich nations, like the UK.”

Earlier on Saturday, negotiators went from one big room where everyone tried to hash out a deal together into several separate huddles of upset nations.

Hallway talk oscillated between hope for shuttle diplomacy to bridge the gap and kicking the can down the road to some time next year. Negotiators and analysts had mostly given up hope that the host presidency would get the job done.

After an initial proposal of 250 billion dollars (£199 billion) a year was rejected on Friday, the Azerbaijan presidency brewed up a new rough draft of 300 billion dollars that was never formally presented but also dismissed by African nations and small island states, according to messages relayed from inside.

Then a group of negotiators from the Least Developed Countries bloc and the Alliance of Small Island States left the room in protest.

© Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/Sh
An activist holds a placard during a protest to press for ambitious climate funding and phasing out the fossil fuels in Blue Zone during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP29.

“We’ve just walked out. We came here to this Cop for a fair deal. We feel that we haven’t been heard,” said Cedric Schuster, the Samoan chairman of the Alliance of Small Island States, a coalition of nations threatened by rising seas, in a comment to Al Jazeera.

Evans Njewa, chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group, added to the Middle Eastern publication that the “current deal is unacceptable”.

Panama’s Juan Carlos Monterrey called it “unacceptable” in a post on X, saying “the text is detrimental to our future and the qualified goal is still very low”.

Despite the outraged reaction of climate activists and advocates, UN climate change executive secretary Simon Stiell called the Baku finance goal an insurance policy for humanity.

“This deal will keep the clean energy boom growing and protect billions of lives. It will help all countries to share in the huge benefits of bold climate action: more jobs, stronger growth, cheaper and cleaner energy for all. But like any insurance policy – it only works – if the premiums are paid in full, and on time,” he said in his Cop29 closing statement.

He acknowledged that no country got everything they wanted and that the world leaves Baku with significant work to do.

He added: “So this is no time for victory laps. We need to set our sights and redouble our efforts on the road to Belem.”

Developing countries have accused the richer nations of trying to get their way – and a small financial aid package – via a war of attrition.

Small island nations, particularly vulnerable to climate change’s worsening effects, accused the host country presidency of ignoring them for the entire two weeks.

