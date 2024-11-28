DeepWind seeking info on potential ScotWind foundation suppliers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

DeepWind seeking info on potential ScotWind foundation suppliers

By Michael Behr
28/11/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 28/11/2024, 12:31 pm
© Supplied by KentAn offshore wind farm

DeepWind and agencies Highland and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise, and South of Scotland Enterprise have launched a consultation with potential suppliers for ScotWind projects.

The work is being done alongside an unnamed engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) company involved in the ScotWind offshore wind projects.

The aim is to identify Scottish-based suppliers who can support the delivery of products and services related to offshore wind foundations, including monopiles, jackets with pin piles, and jackets with suction buckets, along with the relevant transition pieces.

The groups have invited multiple parties including Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) members to review the products and services required to deliver the foundations and tell them which items they can currently supply with existing facilities and capabilities.

DeepWind and the enterprise agencies are also looking to discover which products or services the supplier could potentially provide if they receive further investment.

The data gathered will assist the EPCI company in identifying suitable suppliers for the ScotWind projects, ultimately supporting the goal of achieving preferred supplier status for a select number of companies.

Additionally, the information collected will contribute to developing a capability database for the offshore wind supply chain, which will help streamline future inquiries and promote domestic content for ScotWind.

The UK and Scotland have been taking steps to build the supply chains needed to develop a wave of upcoming offshore wind projects.

This includes multiple projects in the Strategic Investment Model (SIM) process, with several advancing through the process in recent months.

The SIM programme aims to better align the local supply chain with the plans made by developers for the ScotWind series of projects.

With multiple projects in the pipeline and the UK government setting ambitious targets for offshore wind, the country needs to develop its supply chain to meet the spike in demand.

Last year, a survey by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult warned of declining confidence in the UK’s offshore wind supply chain as inflation ate into margins.

However, this was tempered by longer-term optimism on growth, with ORE Catapult saying that overall sentiment in the industry remains high.

 

