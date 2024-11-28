Elecsys Technologies upgrades Ventus Energy grid control centre

Elecsys Technologies, a provider of electricity network management technology, has deployed its software platform at Ventus Energy’s control centre in Belfast.

Ventus Energy provides high voltage services to the offshore wind industry, including termination and testing, commissioning, operations & maintenance and repairs.

Its HV control centre in Belfast helps run operations remotely across its clients’ networks.

The new collaboration enables Ventus to manage its electrical safety operations and control room functions exclusively through the Elecsys platform.

Elecsys is now overseeing more than 50 renewable energy networks across the UK and Ireland for Ventus, including offshore wind, offshore transmission, onshore wind and battery energy storage systems.

In the past five months, Elecsys has supported the Ventus Energy Control Centre to safely manage and coordinate over 700 network outages and 10,000 individual network operations across its portfolio.

Managing director of Ventus Energy Lee Glendening commented: “Elecsys has transformed how we manage our operations, providing unparalleled visibility and control across our client projects. The system’s powerful insights and scalable design empower us to proactively address challenges, enhance safety, and deliver exceptional service to our clients.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving energy sector.”

As the linchpins of power grid management, control rooms are a core part of managing the UK’s energy transition.

The nature of energy supply and demand has changed. Traditional sources once followed demand, now variable renewable output means there are peaks and troughs of output.

That means there is a growing need to ensure that control centres are modern and robust to meet the increased complexities of a renewables-dominated grid.

Over the past eighteen months, Elecsys Technologies has invested a seven-figure sum in developing its software to address the unique challenges of electricity network management.

CEO of Elecsys Technologies Ryan Murphy added: “Our investment in the Elecsys platform underscores our drive to innovate and deliver technology that directly addresses the complexities of electricity network infrastructures globally, across both the renewables and utilities sectors.

“Working with Ventus Energy has been an opportunity to showcase how our solutions enhance both safety and efficiency across a wide range of complex high voltage electricity networks.”