Elecsys Technologies upgrades Ventus Energy grid control centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Elecsys Technologies upgrades Ventus Energy grid control centre

By Michael Behr
28/11/2024, 1:03 pm
© Supplied by Elecsys TechnologiesVentus Energy's control centre in Belfast.

Elecsys Technologies, a provider of electricity network management technology, has deployed its software platform at Ventus Energy’s control centre in Belfast.

Ventus Energy provides high voltage services to the offshore wind industry, including termination and testing, commissioning, operations & maintenance and repairs.

Its HV control centre in Belfast helps run operations remotely across its clients’ networks.

The new collaboration enables Ventus to manage its electrical safety operations and control room functions exclusively through the Elecsys platform.

Elecsys is now overseeing more than 50 renewable energy networks across the UK and Ireland for Ventus, including offshore wind, offshore transmission, onshore wind and battery energy storage systems.

In the past five months, Elecsys has supported the Ventus Energy Control Centre to safely manage and coordinate over 700 network outages and 10,000 individual network operations across its portfolio.

Managing director of Ventus Energy Lee Glendening commented: “Elecsys has transformed how we manage our operations, providing unparalleled visibility and control across our client projects. The system’s powerful insights and scalable design empower us to proactively address challenges, enhance safety, and deliver exceptional service to our clients.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving energy sector.”

As the linchpins of power grid management, control rooms are a core part of managing the UK’s energy transition.

The nature of energy supply and demand has changed. Traditional sources once followed demand, now variable renewable output means there are peaks and troughs of output.

That means there is a growing need to ensure that control centres are modern and robust to meet the increased complexities of a renewables-dominated grid.

Over the past eighteen months, Elecsys Technologies has invested a seven-figure sum in developing its software to address the unique challenges of electricity network management.

CEO of Elecsys Technologies Ryan Murphy added: “Our investment in the Elecsys platform underscores our drive to innovate and deliver technology that directly addresses the complexities of electricity network infrastructures globally, across both the renewables and utilities sectors.

“Working with Ventus Energy has been an opportunity to showcase how our solutions enhance both safety and efficiency across a wide range of complex high voltage electricity networks.”

Recommended for you