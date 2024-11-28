Global Energy Group to supply baskets for SSEN’s subsea cables

Global Energy Group (GEG) has received a contract to fabricate two 65-foot (20m) subsea cable storage baskets, each weighing approximately 80 tonnes.

Briggs Marine, a provider of marine and environmental services, issued the contract to GEG.

The baskets, designed with removable lids, will serve as essential components for storing strategic subsea cable for SSEN Distribution should their network require a repair or replacement.

Pre-fabrication works has commenced at GEG’s Invergordon facility, located at the Port of Cromarty Firth, with the final assembly, painting and storage taking place at the Port of Nigg.

General manager of GEG Fabrication at the Port of Nigg Dave MacKay commented: “We’re pleased to be working with Briggs Marine on this important project, which further showcases our fabrication capabilities and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to the subsea and offshore industries.

“We look forward to delivering these assets to the highest standard, utilising our fabrication facilities at both Invergordon and Nigg.”

Renewables and low-carbon activities have become more important to GEG’s business, with the company reporting in 2023 that they contributed half of its work, with hydrocarbons providing the other.

This included a contract to assemble and arrange the 62 transition pieces for Ocean Winds’ 882MW Moray West at the Port of Nigg.

SSEN Transmission stuck a deal with Hitachi Energy this year to advance the Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable projects.

Both form part of SSEN’s Pathway to 2030 programme, a £20bn investment to upgrade the UK’s electricity transmission network, and are set to enter service in 2030.

Briggs Marine renewable, subsea and environmental services director Craig English added: “The placement of this construction contract further demonstrates Briggs’ continued growth and commitment in subsea cable maintenance, repair and installation for distribution, transmission and renewable energy infrastructure.

“We look forward to working with GEG to bring our bespoke basket storage design into the finished high-quality solution our client demands.”