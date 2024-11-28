Global Energy Group to supply baskets for SSEN’s subsea cables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Global Energy Group to supply baskets for SSEN’s subsea cables

By Michael Behr
28/11/2024, 4:19 pm
© Supplied by Global Energy GroupA Briggs Marine worker standing in front of one of Global Energy Group's subsea cable baskets.

Global Energy Group (GEG) has received a contract to fabricate two 65-foot (20m) subsea cable storage baskets, each weighing approximately 80 tonnes.

Briggs Marine, a provider of marine and environmental services, issued the contract to GEG.

The baskets, designed with removable lids, will serve as essential components for storing strategic subsea cable for SSEN Distribution should their network require a repair or replacement.

Pre-fabrication works has commenced at GEG’s Invergordon facility, located at the Port of Cromarty Firth, with the final assembly, painting and storage taking place at the Port of Nigg.

General manager of GEG Fabrication at the Port of Nigg Dave MacKay commented: “We’re pleased to be working with Briggs Marine on this important project, which further showcases our fabrication capabilities and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to the subsea and offshore industries.

“We look forward to delivering these assets to the highest standard, utilising our fabrication facilities at both Invergordon and Nigg.”

Renewables and low-carbon activities have become more important to GEG’s business, with the company reporting in 2023 that they contributed half of its work, with hydrocarbons providing the other.

This included a contract to assemble and arrange the 62 transition pieces for Ocean Winds’ 882MW Moray West at the Port of Nigg.

SSEN Transmission stuck a deal with Hitachi Energy this year to advance the Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable projects.

Both form part of SSEN’s Pathway to 2030 programme, a £20bn investment to upgrade the UK’s electricity transmission network, and are set to enter service in 2030.

Briggs Marine renewable, subsea and environmental services director Craig English added: “The placement of this construction contract further demonstrates Briggs’ continued growth and commitment in subsea cable maintenance, repair and installation for distribution, transmission and renewable energy infrastructure.

“We look forward to working with GEG to bring our bespoke basket storage design into the finished high-quality solution our client demands.”

