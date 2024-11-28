Aberdeen-based pioneers Proserv and Verlume power up partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Aberdeen-based pioneers Proserv and Verlume power up partnership

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
28/11/2024, 6:22 pm Updated: 28/11/2024, 6:54 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by Jonathan Addie/ VerlTo go with story by Erikka Askeland. Proserv and Verlume agree collaboration on efficient subsea power delivery solutions Picture shows; Richard Knox, CEO of Verlume and Davis Larssen, CEO of Proserv. Aberdeen. Supplied by Jonathan Addie/ Verlume Date; 26/11/2024
Richard Knox, CEO of Verlume and Davis Larssen, CEO of Proserv. Image: Jonathan Addie/ Verlume

Two pioneering technology firms from Aberdeen are combining forces to serve subsea energy producers, particularly those looking to extend the life of offshore oil and gas assets.

Verlume will supply its innovative subsea power solution with Proserv’s control and communications system, powered by the older, larger firm’s reach into the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and other international markets.

The partnership is on the basis of a “memorandum of understanding” (MOU) rather than anything more formal although the pair don’t rule out further merger or acquisition.

Proserv chief executive Davis Larssen said while becoming one is not the main objective of the agreement, he observed: “You tend not to get married until you have dated somebody.”

He added: “A strategic alliance helps prove out the relationship. It helps demonstrate to the clients what you can do together. It helps make sure that there’s cultural alignment between the organisations as well.

“The reality is, it’s easy to go and buy a company, but unless there’s a cultural and philosophical alignment, a lot of those acquisitions tend not to work very well, because the cultural alignment isn’t there.

“So we see this, I think, as a great way to put that to the test and prove it. And if that leads to something more than a strategic alliance, then so be it.

“It’s not an agreed, up front objective, but if works down that path and both sets of  shareholders and leadership teams feel that’s the right way to go, why wouldn’t you explore it?

“But initially, it’s about responding to a specific need in the market where clients are increasingly pulling us in together and saying, ‘we think you guys collectively can solve a problem’.”

© Supplied by Jonathan Addie/ Verl
Proserv and Verlume agree collaboration on efficient subsea power delivery solutions. Left, Richard Knox, CEO of Verlume and Davis Larssen, CEO of Proserv. Image: Jonathan Addie/ Verlume

The duo, which have worked together on projects since Verlume’s inception in 2013, believe their system integration will enable customers to reduce energy consumption by as much as 50%.

Larssen says his firm has around 350 control systems deployed around the world. He estimates a significant proportion of the world’s 5,000 subsea oil and gas wells will need them.

“At least half of those, have got control systems and infrastructure that’s probably considered obsolete in most cases, and we’ve got the ability to upgrade those control systems and bring them into the 21st century, and then keep them in a safe and reliable and efficient manner.

“Combining that with balloons power solutions  becomes critical as there’s less exploration and development.

“Anywhere that there’s kind of marginal areas, old aging infrastructure there’s a big demand for this.”

Proserv recently completed a multi-million management buyout from its private equity owners in a deal backed by strategic investor GIIL, a UK-based investment vehicle of Glenn Inniss, the founder and owner of the London-based GII Finance Group.

Verlume has been developing its subsea power storage solutions and smart management system for various users, starting in oil and gas, also including wave and tidal and now major grid balancing efforts in offshore wind.

Richard Knox, CEO of Verlume, highlighted the potential benefits to the energy industry.

He said: “This MoU with Proserv opens a world of possibilities for both companies and the wider energy sector.

“By working together, we can harness the strengths of both our organizations to develop cleaner, smarter subsea power delivery solutions that contribute to the decarbonisation of the energy industry.

“We are confident that this partnership will drive significant value not only for Proserv and Verlume, but for the industry as we pursue our common goal of delivering sustainable energy solutions.”

