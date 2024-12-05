Energy sector’s faith in net zero is just 4%, says Energy Institute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Energy sector’s faith in net zero is just 4%, says Energy Institute

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
05/12/2024, 11:18 am
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Supplied by Energy Institutepinto energy institute
Energy Institute CEO Nick Wayth and Denis Pinto pictured in Aberdeen.

The Energy Institute said that the industry is “clear” that the government’s goal of meeting targets to use entirely clean power by the end of the decade “faces considerable hurdles”.

Only 4% of the energy professionals polled in its latest annual survey were confident that the UK will reach net zero by 2050, while just 15% believe the UK will meet or exceed 2035 carbon emissions reduction goals.

“There is low confidence among energy professionals that the UK will meet its 2035 and 2050 carbon targets,” the Energy Institute said in its latest energy barometer.

“Even with encouraging early actions and signals from the new government, confidence in meeting the UK’s emission reduction targets is low.”

Energy policy must be driven by “evidence and expertise” more than politics, the Energy Institute concluded in its report.

Two-thirds of respondents said policy should be “more evidence-based”, calling for greater “interaction” between Whitehall and industry.

Nearly the same proportion of the industry consider policy to be “determinant” in the UK energy system, more so than the main drivers of the energy crisis, which were the war on Ukraine and the Covid pandemic.

The Energy Institute’s latest energy barometer is reflective of a significant shift in UK energy policy since the 2024 general election towards the “energy trilemma”.

“Like most developed economies, the UK still has much to do to implement its ambitious commitments to avert the worse impacts of climate change,” the institute said.

Its latest annual lowdown on the energy sector found that solutions to the “energy trilemma” of security, sustainability and affordability are increasingly converging, rather than competing.

“Energy security continues to be seen by survey respondents as one of the greatest challenges facing the UK, but it is no longer defined by simply securing fossil fuel supplies,” it said.

Energy efficiency is one area where the fossil fuel and renewable energy industries can converge in particular, with the Energy Institute calling it the “stand-out solution”.

In its latest barometer of the energy industry, the institute said, energy efficiency “stands out as the most immediate and impactful solution”.

For the first time in ten years, grid and energy infrastructure has also become the “foremost concern”, the institute added.

Its poll found that 84% of respondents acknowledged decarbonising the electricity grid to be the biggest “success story” of the past decade.

However, the industry now views grid and infrastructure to be the “biggest energy-related challenge” facing the UK, according to the report.

“Enhancing the grid and speeding up connection times are singled out as the overriding priorities for clean power out to 2030, by some considerable margin,” the report said.

The shift in focus towards the grid draws attention away from the energy industry and towards the downstream transportation and heating sectors.

The Energy Institute said electrification of the economy will require “enabling infrastructure and incentives for low carbon transport and heating”.

“Clean power alone will not achieve the UK’s energy goals without the simultaneous electrification across the economy,” it said in its latest barometer.

The barometer showed 61% of respondents said the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure was a top priority.

Meanwhile, the UK’s shift to low-carbon heating “remains challenging”, the institute said, adding that these industries have called for “economic incentives” and “enabling policies” to make heat pumps more affordable and accessible.

