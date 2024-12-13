Safewell to ‘continue its growth journey’ after doubling turnover since 2022

Aberdeenshire-based safety firm Safewell has doubled its turnover, and it expects to “continue its growth journey” next year.

The firm, which was set up by managing director Ed Gardyne in 2005, said income had reached £1.35 million in the year to June 2024.

This was more than double turnover in the year to June 2022, the company said. Safewell reported a £1.24m turnover in 2023.

A company spokesperson told Energy Voice that it expects this figure rise to as much as £2m next year as it tackles “new geographies” in target sectors.

“Safewell is set to continue its growth journey, with an expected turnover of £1.5 to £2m to the year June 2025,” the spokesperson said.

“The team are working on some interesting projects and expecting exciting new opportunities globally in various sectors including defence, renewables and pharma.”

The firm implemented a five year tactical plan in 2021 focusing on “key business areas namely growth, staff, technology and finance”.

Safewell helps companies manage “invisible” safety risks in compressed air and automation.

The firm works with clients in the energy, commercial diving, pharma, defence, industrial and healthcare sectors.

In 2020 the firm invested £250,000 into SafeSpace, a risk management solution which aimed to tackle the threat posed by Covid-19 by addressing surface and air contamination.

Sophia Siwek, Safewell’s operations manager said: “Over the past three years we have achieved several important milestones, hit targets and pushed ourselves to drive forward change.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for our team, particularly with the adoption of new technology and widening our reach in current sectors and new geographies.”

As a result of this growth, the business is set to expand and has already made some key appointments.

David Kane took up the newly created role of engineering and technical manager in March 2023 and the firm is expecting to continue to create jobs in 2025.

Kane joined the firm following a near 3-year stint at OceanTools, before this he worked as a project coordinator at Oceaneering.

Looking to 2025, Safewell is looking to expand its training team by hiring a new trainer or training manager.

On job creation, a spokesperson commented: “With the increase in projects and depending on successful tenders, we will also be looking to appoint another technical project engineer.

“If these projects filter through, we would expect to recruit 2-3 more positions within the next calendar year to support the team.”