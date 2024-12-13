Safewell to ‘continue its growth journey’ after doubling turnover since 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Safewell to ‘continue its growth journey’ after doubling turnover since 2022

By Ryan Duff
13/12/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by SafewellSafewell's Sophia Siwek and Ed Gardyne.
Safewell's Sophia Siwek and Ed Gardyne.

Aberdeenshire-based safety firm Safewell has doubled its turnover, and it expects to “continue its growth journey” next year.

The firm, which was set up by managing director Ed Gardyne in 2005, said income had reached £1.35 million in the year to June 2024.

This was more than double turnover in the year to June 2022, the company said. Safewell reported a £1.24m turnover in 2023.

A company spokesperson told Energy Voice that it expects this figure rise to as much as £2m next year as it tackles “new geographies” in target sectors.

“Safewell is set to continue its growth journey, with an expected turnover of £1.5 to £2m to the year June 2025,” the spokesperson said.

“The team are working on some interesting projects and expecting exciting new opportunities globally in various sectors including defence, renewables and pharma.”

The firm implemented a five year tactical plan in 2021 focusing on “key business areas namely growth, staff, technology and finance”.

Safewell helps companies manage “invisible” safety risks in compressed air and automation.

The firm works with clients in the energy, commercial diving, pharma, defence, industrial and healthcare sectors.

In 2020 the firm invested £250,000 into SafeSpace, a risk management solution which aimed to tackle the threat posed by Covid-19 by addressing surface and air contamination.

Sophia Siwek, Safewell’s operations manager said: “Over the past three years we have achieved several important milestones, hit targets and pushed ourselves to drive forward change.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for our team, particularly with the adoption of new technology and widening our reach in current sectors and new geographies.”

As a result of this growth, the business is set to expand and has already made some key appointments.

David Kane took up the newly created role of engineering and technical manager in March 2023 and the firm is expecting to continue to create jobs in 2025.

Kane joined the firm following a near 3-year stint at OceanTools, before this he worked as a project coordinator at Oceaneering.

Looking to 2025, Safewell is looking to expand its training team by hiring a new trainer or training manager.

On job creation, a spokesperson commented: “With the increase in projects and depending on successful tenders, we will also be looking to appoint another technical project engineer.

“If these projects filter through, we would expect to recruit 2-3 more positions within the next calendar year to support the team.”

