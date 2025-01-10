Record hot 2024 was first year to break 1.5C warming threshold, scientists say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record hot 2024 was first year to break 1.5C warming threshold, scientists say

By PA
10/01/2025, 7:59 am
© PAdivesting oil gas assets
A coal fired power plant. Photo credit: John Giles/PA Wire

Last year was the hottest on record and the first to breach a key global warming threshold of 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures, scientists said.

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed previous projections that 2024 was the warmest on record globally and the first calendar year that the average temperature exceeded 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

The scientists said human-caused climate change was the primary driver for record temperatures, while other factors such as the Pacific Ocean’s “El Nino” weather phenomenon, which raises global temperatures also had an effect.

Analysis from the Met Office, University of East Anglia and the National Centre for Atmospheric Science also found 2024 was the hottest on record, and “likely” the first year exceeding 1.5C.

Climate experts said a single year with average temperatures of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels did not mean the world had reached that level of global warming, though they issued warnings about how close it now was.

But the record heat should be a “reality check” with a year of extreme weather events showing how dangerous life with 1.5C of warming was, one expert said.

Pursuing efforts to prevent the world warming more than 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures is one of the key commitments of the global Paris treaty which countries agreed to in 2015, in a bid to avert the most dangerous impacts of climate change.

The UK analysis found that the global average temperature in 2024 was 1.53C above the 1850-1900 average, with a margin of error of plus or minus 0.08C, making it likely the first calendar year to exceed 1.5C.

It was also the 11th year in succession in the data series that has equalled or exceeded 1C above pre-industrial levels.

Colin Morice of the Met Office said: “A single year exceeding 1.5C above pre-industrial does not mean a breach of the Paris Agreement 1.5C guard rail – that would require a temperature of at least 1.5C on average over a longer period.

“However, it does show that the headroom to avoid an exceedance of 1.5C, over a sustained period, is now wafer thin.”

According to the Copernicus analysis, temperatures were an estimated 1.6C above the pre-industrial level of 1850-1900, and 0.12C above 2023 – which was the previous hottest year on record.

It was the warmest year on record for Europe, with temperatures 1.47C above the average for the 1991-2020 reference period, the figures show.

The analysis also highlights that globally, each of the past 10 years were one of the warmest 10 years on record.

Samantha Burgess, from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) which runs C3S, said: “We are now teetering on the edge of passing the 1.5C level defined in the Paris Agreement and the average of the last two years is already above this level.

“These high global temperatures, coupled with record global atmospheric water vapour levels in 2024, meant unprecedented heatwaves and heavy rainfall events, causing misery for millions of people.”

Professor Rowan Sutton, director of the Met Office Hadley Centre, said: “By itself, 1.5C does not represent a cliff edge in terms of climate impacts.

“But every fraction of a degree rise in global temperature increases the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, commits the world to greater rises in sea level and increases the risk of crossing potential planet-altering tipping points such as breakdown of the Amazon rainforest biome or ice sheet collapse in Greenland or the Antarctic.

“This notable landmark further highlights the urgency of efforts to minimise future warming.”

In response to the announcement, Dr Friederike Otto, senior lecturer at the Centre for Environmental Policy, Imperial College London, said: “This record needs to be a reality check.

“The climate is heating to levels we’ve spent years trying to avoid because countries are still burning huge amounts of oil, gas and coal.

“A year of extreme weather showed just how dangerous life is at 1.5C.

“The Valencia floods, US hurricanes, Philippines typhoons and Amazon drought are just four disasters last year that were worsened by climate change. There are many, many more.”

Professor Joeri Rogelj, from the Grantham Institute – Climate Change and Environment, Imperial College London, added: “While the hottest year on record is alarming, the case for action makes more sense than ever: the cost of solar and wind energy is falling rapidly and is now cheaper than fossil fuels in many countries.

“Governments can build healthy economies with stronger, more decisive action to accelerate the transition to clean energy,” he said.

UK climate minister Kerry McCarthy said: “Breaching the 1.5C target sends a clear signal: there is much more work to be done to keep 1.5C within reach and prevent climate catastrophe.

“The scale of the challenge is huge, but through collective action we can deliver change at the scale and pace required.”

She added: “Not only is this crucial for our planet, it is the economic opportunity of the 21st century. Through our clean energy superpower mission this government is showing what can be done – tackling the climate crisis while creating new jobs, delivering energy security and attracting new investment into the UK.”

