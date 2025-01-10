OnPath Energy targets £1b of UK clean energy investments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

OnPath Energy targets £1b of UK clean energy investments

By Michael Behr
10/01/2025, 5:25 pm
© Supplied by OnPath Energy
Bridget Phillipson MP cutting the ribbon at OnPath Energy's Chase House headquarters in Sunderland, with (from left) OnPath Energy chief financial officer Simon Fisher, Simon Maine of Brookfield Asset Management and OnPath Energy CEO Richard Dunkley.

Renewable energy developer OnPath Energy has announced plans to invest around £1 billion in clean energy projects across the UK over the next five years.

The announcement came as the company opened its new Sunderland headquarters, at Chase House on Rainton Bridge Business Park, with Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson attending.

She said: “Clean power will unlock billions of pounds in investment and reindustrialise Britain with thousands of skilled jobs across the country.

“Through our plan for change, this Labour government will build an energy system that can bring down bills for households and businesses for good.”

OnPath Energy owns and operates ten onshore wind farms across Scotland and northern England with construction across several more projects expected in 2025.

The company has created more than 30 jobs over the last 12 months, with more set to follow.

The Wearside company – formerly Banks Renewables – was acquired by Brookfield Asset Management in late 2023. The Toronto-headquartered fund, chaired by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, has over $1trillion (£818bn) worth of assets under management.

OnPath Energy CEO Richard Dunkley said that the investment plan will “create and support hundreds of skilled, sustainable green jobs across the UK, including within the North East.

“Alongside this, we are working to bring communities with us on the energy transition by creating industry-leading commitments on community benefits and community shared ownership.

“We will achieve this by developing people, giving them the skills required to underpin the sector’s future success, and by operating in genuine partnership with stakeholders and the communities in which we’re working; we describe this as the OnPath Together approach to development.”

Dunkley added: “OnPath has ambitious plans to make further long-term capital investment in this high-quality renewable energy infrastructure, amplifying the difference we can make to a net zero future for the UK that will help to lower consumer bills, improve the UK’s energy security and deliver a just transition that is fair and inclusive for everyone.”

 

