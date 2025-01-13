Starmer’s new AI strategy to address technology’s power needs

The UK’s new artificial intelligence strategy includes plans to help AI projects connect to the grid and access the power needed to run the technology.

Prime minister Keir Starmer revealed details of the government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, which envisions using the technology to deliver growth for the UK.

The plan includes measures to create dedicated AI Growth Zones to speed up planning permission for AI projects and give them better access to the energy grid.

The first of these will be in Culham, Oxfordshire, where the UK’s Atomic Energy Authority is based, with more to be announced in the summer.

Future areas will likely be based in de-industrialised areas of the country with access to power and strong support from local government.

Starmer said: “Artificial intelligence will drive incredible change in our country. From teachers personalising lessons, to supporting small businesses with their record-keeping, to speeding up planning applications, it has the potential to transform the lives of working people.

“But the AI industry needs a government that is on their side, one that won’t sit back and let opportunities slip through its fingers. And in a world of fierce competition, we cannot stand by. We must move fast and take action to win the global race.”

In addition, the action plan calls for the creation of a dedicated AI Energy Council chaired by the Science and Energy Secretaries.

This will work with energy companies to understand the energy demands and challenges which will fuel the technology’s development – this will directly support the government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower by tapping into technologies like small modular reactors.

However, joint-managing director at Sizewell C Julia Pyke noted that the UK will need additional clean energy supplies to meet the power needs of AI.

She said: “The UK is neatly positioned to be a leading developer of artificial intelligence, but to meet the government’s aspirations we need a source of low-carbon power that is both reliable and secure. That’s why we need more nuclear energy.

“Around the world, big technology companies are already turning towards nuclear energy as the only option to power their future growth. Recent research from the Tony Blair Institute found that by 2030 data centres could represent up to 6% of the UK’s electricity demand, and that the UK needed to ‘build new nuclear at pace’ if it wanted to remain competitive for AI companies.”

She added: “If the UK is to lead in AI and attract all of the innovation and investment that comes with it, nuclear energy is non-negotiable.”