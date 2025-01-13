Starmer’s new AI strategy to address technology’s power needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Starmer’s new AI strategy to address technology’s power needs

By Michael Behr
13/01/2025, 7:58 am
© Peter Byrne/PA WirePrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference, at the ACC Liverpool.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference, at the ACC Liverpool.

The UK’s new artificial intelligence strategy includes plans to help AI projects connect to the grid and access the power needed to run the technology.

Prime minister Keir Starmer revealed details of the government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, which envisions using the technology to deliver growth for the UK.

The plan includes measures to create dedicated AI Growth Zones to speed up planning permission for AI projects and give them better access to the energy grid.

The first of these will be in Culham, Oxfordshire, where the UK’s Atomic Energy Authority is based, with more to be announced in the summer.

Future areas will likely be based in de-industrialised areas of the country with access to power and strong support from local government.

Starmer said: “Artificial intelligence will drive incredible change in our country. From teachers personalising lessons, to supporting small businesses with their record-keeping, to speeding up planning applications, it has the potential to transform the lives of working people.

“But the AI industry needs a government that is on their side, one that won’t sit back and let opportunities slip through its fingers. And in a world of fierce competition, we cannot stand by. We must move fast and take action to win the global race.”

In addition, the action plan calls for the creation of a dedicated AI Energy Council chaired by the Science and Energy Secretaries.

This will work with energy companies to understand the energy demands and challenges which will fuel the technology’s development – this will directly support the government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower by tapping into technologies like small modular reactors.

However, joint-managing director at Sizewell C Julia Pyke noted that the UK will need additional clean energy supplies to meet the power needs of AI.

She said: “The UK is neatly positioned to be a leading developer of artificial intelligence, but to meet the government’s aspirations we need a source of low-carbon power that is both reliable and secure. That’s why we need more nuclear energy.

“Around the world, big technology companies are already turning towards nuclear energy as the only option to power their future growth. Recent research from the Tony Blair Institute found that by 2030 data centres could represent up to 6% of the UK’s electricity demand, and that the UK needed to ‘build new nuclear at pace’ if it wanted to remain competitive for AI companies.”

She added: “If the UK is to lead in AI and attract all of the innovation and investment that comes with it, nuclear energy is non-negotiable.”

