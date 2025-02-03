GB Energy 1,000 jobs pledge to take two decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

GB Energy 1,000 jobs pledge to take two decades

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
03/02/2025, 10:33 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
GB Energy chair Juergen Maier in the house of commons.
GB Energy chair Juergen Maier.

The UK’s new state-owned energy firm will take 20 years to achieve its goal of creating 1,000 jobs, its chairman has claimed.

GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier admitted that to deliver the volume of jobs promised by the Labour Government, GB Energy will need 20 years which critics have called “disgraceful”.

Maier, speaking to Sky News, confirmed earlier estimates that GB Energy will create between 200 and 300 jobs in Aberdeen “over the next five years.”

He added: “That will be the size of our team. I have said in the very long term when we become a major energy champion it may be many more than that.”

The chairman added he remains confident as he said that he can “absolutely” achieve the 1,000 jobs target.

Conservative shadow secretary for energy security and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, Andrew Bowie argued that the news implies GB Energy will “bring nothing more to Aberdeen than a small office with a plaque”.

Late last year the Labour government announced that Aberdeen would be the site of GB Energy’s headquarters.

The campaign is set to support jobs within the north-east of Scotland’s energy sector as employment security concerns come to the forefront.

EY ITEM Club’s latest Scottish Autumn Forecast reported that The Granite City lost 18,000 jobs between 2023 and 2010.

Additionally, oil firms such as Apache (Nasdaq: APA) have decided to up sticks and move out of the country as a result of controversial government policy.


Andrew Bowie, Scottish Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

Bowie commented: “It’s now clear that GB Energy will do nothing to compensate for the hammer blow Labour’s policies on oil and gas have already delivered to the north-east.”

This comes weeks after London-listed supermajor BP (LON: BP) announced a campaign to cut almost 8,000 across its global workforce.

Bowie added: “Just weeks after BP announced it was cutting 7,700 roles, it’s utterly disgraceful that as little as 200 jobs could be created from GB Energy over the next five years, while doubts remain if bills will even fall at all.”

Unions have also waded in on the comment made by Maier.

Unite the Union’s Scottish secretary Derek Thomson said: “If you look at how many jobs are going to go in the north-east, if GB energy does not pick up the pace and start to move workers in there and start to create proper green jobs, then I’m afraid we could be looking at a desolation of the north-east.”

GB Energy has set itself lofty goals, however, there has been criticism over the lack of details on how it will achieve them.

Prime minister Keir Starmer has promised the firm will reduce consumer bills by £300.

Bowie said: “This revelation underlines that GB Energy is nothing more than a gimmick in an attempt to distract from the danger Labour’s policies pose to north-east jobs and our energy security.

“Suspicions that GB Energy would bring nothing more to Aberdeen than a small office with a plaque are proving to be absolutely correct.”

