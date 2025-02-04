Starmer faces rising MP backlash over support for Rosebank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Starmer faces rising MP backlash over support for Rosebank

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
04/02/2025, 8:01 am Updated: 04/02/2025, 11:08 am
© Leon Neal/PA WirePrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store tour the Northern Lights CCUS Plant CO2 transport and storage facility in Bergen, during a trip to Norway. Image: Leon Neal/PA Wire
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure from MPs over plans to potentially support the controversial North Sea Rosebank oil development.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is understood to be supportive of a new application for consent for development of the field, led by Norway’s Equinor (OSL: EQNR), after a judge ruled the project was “unlawful”.

Equinor and its partner Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) were allowed by the judge to continue development of what has been described as one of the UK’s most significant oil and gas fields but they will have to resubmit an environmental assessment of the project before any oil and gas is produced.

The assessment will be subject to new guidelines for the industry which the Labour Government has pledged to deliver in Springtime.

But reports have suggested Labour is at loggerheads over sticking to its manifesto pledge not to issue new exploration licences, but not to cancel ones that have already been issued.

Rosebank was  granted project approval in 2023, but MPs are mobilising against supporting the assessment.

The Labour Growth Group – a large caucus of mostly new Labour MPs  – will not take a position backing Rosebank, although the group did give its backing to Heathrow expansion which was announced by Reeves last week, a report in the Guardian has suggested.

Several MPs also spoke anonymously to the paper, warning  more criticism would be forthcoming if approval was being pushed by the Treasury.

Meanwhile, chairs of a number all-party parliamentary groups focusing on climate change, renewable energy and net zero including Luke Murphy, Polly Billington, and Alex Sobel signed a letter published in the Times suggesting that “doubling down on fossil fuels locks the UK into a declining sector”.

It added: “Take the Rosebank field, for example. Much has been made of its supposed benefits for energy security, but the reality is that its oil will be exported to the global market.”

 

