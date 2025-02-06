Starmer signals he will not block Rosebank oil field going ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Starmer signals he will not block Rosebank oil field going ahead

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
06/02/2025, 4:46 pm
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Peter Byrne/PA WirePrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference, at the ACC Liverpool.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference, at the ACC Liverpool.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has indicated he will not block the Rosebank oil field from going ahead after a court ruled its approval “unlawful”.

Last week, a Scottish court overturned regulatory approvals for the Rosebank project because they did not take the climate impact of downstream emissions into account.

The court ruling also overturned environmental approvals for the Jackdaw gas field, in a case brought by campaign groups Greenpeace and Uplift.

Norwegian operator Equinor (OL:EQNR) holds an 80% stake in Rosebank with Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) holding 20%.

The Rosebank field is the largest untapped oil reserve in the UK North Sea, containing an estimated 350 million barrels of oil equivalent.

© Supplied by Roddie Reid/ DCT
Rosebank infographic.

Meanwhile, oil supermajor Shell (LON:SHEL) is advancing the Jackdaw natural gas project, which could eventually account for 6% of UK gas production.

While the court ruled the original approvals unlawful, Equinor and Shell are able to resubmit their applications taking downstream emissions into account.

Prior to the UK general election last year, Starmer’s Labour party said it would not issue new licences to explore new fields in the North Sea.

But speaking to Sky News, Starmer signalled he would not intervene to block Rosebank going ahead.

“I can’t pre-empt the decision, but you know, we did say that where a licence had already been granted, we wouldn’t interfere with them,” Starmer said.

“I’ll be open with you, oil and gas is part of the future mix for decades to come.”

Equinor chief calls for Rosebank approval

Earlier this week, Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal called on UK energy secretary Ed Miliband to issue new permits for Rosebank.

Opedal said allowing Rosebank and Jackdaw to go ahead will ensure the UK is a “predictable country for investors”.

“Reading the Labour manifesto, Rosebank is an existing licence for an existing field that we are now developing,” Opedal said at the company’s capital markets day in London.

“That’s why we think it’s right to continue that development, although we respect that the current governments do not want to issue new licences.

“Although there is a new government, we expect that [licencing] decisions made by the previous government will be followed through. It is important for the UK to be a predictable country for investors.

“So we are assuming that Rosebank will go through, based on the first approval we got from British authorities.”

