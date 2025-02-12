SSEN Transmission delivers first £2m from benefit fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

SSEN Transmission delivers first £2m from benefit fund

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
12/02/2025, 2:50 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by SSEN Transmission haInformation on SSEN Transmission's community benefit fund.

SSEN Transmission has delivered the first £2 million from the initial £10m pot of its community benefit fund.

The company’s Regional Community Benefit Fund awarded money to 10 organisations across the north of Scotland.

The Kyle & Lochalsh Community Trust received the largest share, £361,989, which will go to building a longhouse-style heritage centre.

Inverness College UHI received £352,000 to help create a state-of-the-art Sustainable Construction Centre in Inverness, while Regional Screen Scotland received £350,000 to fund a new mobile cinema to service over 40 remote communities across the Highlands and Islands.

In addition, THAW Orkney was granted £295,322 to develop a flexible whole-house retrofit pathway, providing property upgrades to fuel-poor households across a subset of Orkney’s outer isles.

Language programme Fèis Rois, UHI North, West and Hebrides and North East Scotland College each received over £100,000 of funding, with sub-£100,000 grants going to Growing2gether, Orkney Construction Training Group and North East Scotland Retrofit Hub.

The first round of funding received 328 applicants, representing over £50m, looking for grants ranging from a minimum of £40,000 up to £500,000.

While community benefit funds have been touted as a way to spread the wealth of Scotland’s renewable energy boom, critics have warned that rural communities may not be getting a fair deal.

Activists have warned that the money developers provide is not enough to offset the impact of pylons and other infrastructure.

Independent chair of the fund and former Scottish Government Minister Peter Peacock said: “The projects we have been able to fund won through against stiff competition and are all designed to make a real difference to people, places, and cultural life in the north.

“The initiatives funded span the themes the fund is set up to support, by developing people’s skills for employability, keeping disadvantaged young people engaged and learning, enabling new approaches to reduce fuel poverty, enriching our cultural life, and expanding approaches to meeting rural housing needs.”

If government guidance allows this to be replicated for ‘Pathway to 2030’ projects, the north of Scotland could eventually see over £100m of funding made available for communities throughout the region.

This forms part of the company’s planned £20bn investment to upgrade the transmission network across the north of Scotland in support of Scotland and the UK’s energy security and clean power ambitions.

This also includes helping build 1,000 homes for workers across the north of Scotland to deal with housing shortages and support the region’s industrial development.

SSEN Transmission director of customers and stakeholders Christianna Logan added: “We’re committed to generating real, sustainable value by investing in projects that enrich lives and strengthen communities – and today’s announcement is just the start.

“We anticipate that our ‘Pathway to 2030’ investment programme will generate upwards of £100m in community benefit funding for communities right across the north of Scotland – helping to create a legacy from our investment in electricity infrastructure that will resonate for generations to come.”

