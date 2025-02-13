National Grid journeys through time: apprenticeships 20 years apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Grid journeys through time: apprenticeships 20 years apart

Mark Selby By Mark Selby
13/02/2025, 8:06 pm
© Supplied by National GridMatthew Craker, 18, is a Higher Apprentice at National Grid
Apprenticeships are vital for developing the skills needed to accelerate the delivery of clean energy infrastructure and to help the UK reap the rewards of the energy transition: economic growth, energy security and less exposure to volatile gas prices.

But how have apprenticeships in this sector changed over the decades? And what does the future hold for these vital programmes? To explore these questions, two remarkable individuals – Phil Grant and Imogen Munn – share their unique experience of their apprenticeship journeys, two decades apart.

Introductions

Phil is a network manager at National Grid Electricity Transmission. He completed an advanced modern apprenticeship in electrical/electronic engineering age 16 before joining National Grid on a Higher Apprenticeship scheme, where he also completed a foundation degree in Power Systems. He has been working in the energy industry for over 15 years.

Imogen started her apprenticeship in 2023 and is a second-year higher apprentice at National Grid, studying to become an electrical power plant protection and commissioning engineer. She has already been to university and has a degree in Intercultural Communication and Business Management.

What do you think employers can do to make sure apprentices thrive?

Imogen: For me, it’s support. It can be daunting to travel to a new site, for example, but the experience has given me important life skills such as communicating with all sorts of professionals from different backgrounds. Having the support of the team around me as I got used to doing this was really key.

Mentors who have joined the business in the same way are great at helping apprentices as they understand the pressures we face.

Phil: Time with more experienced team members is really important. Apprentices are keen to learn and get on in their careers and they need support from those in the sector, particularly early on. It’s difficult when you start your course as you are away from home a fair amount on site and there is a lot of work to do in terms of assessments. Being supportive, offering a friendly ear can really help.

Adjusting to life as an apprentice and field work can be difficult in those first few days and weeks. Despite technology advancements over the last couple of decades, people still miss home regardless of how many times they call or facetime one another.

I echo Imogen’s comments about having a mentor too, they are invaluable throughout your career, not just those early days. Helping people to build their network and simply acknowledging that it can be hard for people is really important.

What would you say to businesses who might be hesitant about increasing the number of apprentices in their workforce?

Phil: Apprentices are a great asset to any business. I have twenty years’ experience and still use the skills and training I learned as an apprentice. They bring fresh thinking and skills to the field and open the sector to people from all walks of life.

I chose an apprenticeship to gain real industry experience from day one. I couldn’t wait to leave school but wanted to continue learning and gain a recognised qualification. I completed lots of placements during my first apprenticeship back in 2004 with Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, but once I had completed my initial qualifications, I wanted more. That’s why I moved to National Grid and my second apprenticeship.

This sense of continued learning and development is something businesses should encourage and has stayed with me throughout my career. In a fast-paced environment like the energy sector, on-the-job learning helps people to solve problems, adapt to new situations and keeps people engaged in their roles over the longer term. They are skills for life.

Imogen: I think we bring a lot of value to the workplace. We are learning on the job, gaining practical experience and applying these skills in real-world situations.

Like Phil, I think apprenticeships have multiple benefits, not only do you get paid to learn, but the training is specific to the job role, so a job is (almost) guaranteed at the end. For me the big draw is the career progression opportunities and working in a strong and supportive team. I see this as a huge benefit for businesses too. Supporting the growth of the workforce and the ability to keep learning, can only be a good thing for both employers and employees.

What value do you think apprentices bring to a company?

Phil: My apprenticeships have given me a really good grounding for understanding the complexities which form our critical network. Both courses have helped me to see the value in really understanding different parts of the business.

Apprenticeships provide the opportunity to learn on the job and I don’t think that ever changes. New sites or new roles, there’s always something to learn and everyone brings a new perspective. That can only be a good thing.

What value do you think an apprenticeship will bring to your future career?

Imogen: To be totally honest, I don’t know where my career will take me right now but I do know that the skills I have learnt as an apprentice will be with me for life. There are so many opportunities and routes open to me following my apprenticeship, so I want to keep learning and keep exploring. It’s a real honour to work at the forefront of the energy transition.

