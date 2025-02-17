Aberdeen’s First Marine Solutions acquires Andrews Hydrographics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Aberdeen’s First Marine Solutions acquires Andrews Hydrographics

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
17/02/2025, 12:22 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by First Marine SolutioFMS managing director Steven Brown.
FMS managing director Steven Brown.

Aberdeen-based marine solutions provider First Marine Solutions (FMS) has acquired fellow Aberdonian firm Andrews Hydrographics (Andrews Survey) for an undisclosed sum.

The move is set to double FMS’ headcount to 130 and result in a combined annual turnover of approximately £40 million.

FMS managing director Steven Brown said the purchase brings “greater depth and capability to our existing survey and positioning business unit, which has grown significantly over the last five years since its inception”.

He added that global market dynamics in the subsea construction sector look strong for the foreseeable future, “and so it is a logical move to further enable our already robust survey and positioning service line with the acquisition of a company as experienced and well-respected as Andrews Survey.

“We will look to invest further in both personnel and assets, developing this service line within our already rapidly growing FMS business.”

FMS is part of the First Tech Group, which recently announced record turnover and profitability.

The acquisition is the latest development in the FMS growth strategy, which has seen the company evolve significantly over recent years.

The company saw its workforce grow in 2023 from 140 to 250. That period was also hailed as its “best ever year”, with turnover nearly doubling from £23.8m to £45.5m.

First Tech acquired North Sea Compactors in 2023, saying that it planned to use inorganic growth through acquisitions to continue driving its performance.

FMS scored a contract win last year when BlueFloat Energy and Nadara chose it to support their upcoming floating offshore wind projects.

In addition, the group extended its partnership with Montrose Port Authority with a five-year lease agreement.

Andrews Survey managing director Andy Dare added: “With almost five decades of industry experience to its name, Andrews Survey’s international track record in delivering exceptional survey services has safety, innovation and efficiency at its core.

“These standards align with the FMS ethos, and we look forward to the development of our joint service line, as together we continue to serve the international offshore energy sector.”

Recommended for you

Tags