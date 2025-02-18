Global Underwater Hub and Scottish Enterprise forge floating wind partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Global Underwater Hub and Scottish Enterprise forge floating wind partnership

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
18/02/2025, 10:44 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Global Underwater HuGUH chief exeuctive Neil Gordon and Scottish Enterprise director for energy transition Suzanne Sosna signing the agreement at Subsea Expo 2025.
GUH chief exeuctive Neil Gordon and Scottish Enterprise director for energy transition Suzanne Sosna signing the agreement at Subsea Expo 2025.

The Global Underwater Hub (GUH) and Scottish Enterprise (SE) have forged a partnership aimed at transforming the UK’s subsea supply chain into a global centre of excellence for floating offshore wind.

Signed on the opening day of Subsea Expo 2025, the groups signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at maximising the economic value presented by floating wind’s projected global growth.

It will also support the transition of the UK’s oil and gas underwater sector supply chain into floating offshore wind.

Working together, the GUH and SE will identify and bring together the companies, organisations, facilities, resources and expertise that can support the growth of the floating offshore wind industry in the UK and internationally.

In addition, they will identify gaps in the UK’s underwater supply chain capability, infrastructure, resources and expertise, relative to the needs of the floating offshore wind market, with an aim to providing targeted support to fill those gaps.

Focus areas include subsea cable systems, moorings and anchoring as well as underwater operations and maintenance.

GUH chief executive Neil Gordon said: “The growth of floating offshore wind brings massive opportunities for our underwater supply chain. ScotWind alone represents £28 billion in development, manufacturing, and installation opportunities to bring 30GW of generating capacity online over the next decade and a further £33b from operations and maintenance over the full life of a windfarm.

“With extensive experience, skills and technology, honed over five decades in offshore energy, our supply chain is perfectly positioned to meet the challenges and complexity of floating offshore wind.”

Scottish Enterprise director for energy transition Suzanne Sosna added: “Our vision is for Scotland to be viewed around the world as a centre of excellence for offshore wind, with supply chains that are world-leading in terms of value, competitiveness, and service.

“Collaborative working is essential to the future success of the sector. This MoU ensures we will operate hand-in-hand with Global Underwater Hub to really maximise opportunities for supply chain companies, but also to get us to that place where the rest of the world looks to Scotland for the supply chain that will power the energy sector of the future.

“That thriving sector will provide major employment through fair work which will directly contribute to Scotland’s wellbeing economy and 2045 net zero ambition.”

Subsea Expo is the GUH’s flagship three-day conference and exhibition taking place from 18-20 February at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Recommended for you