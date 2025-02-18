Global Underwater Hub and Scottish Enterprise forge floating wind partnership

The Global Underwater Hub (GUH) and Scottish Enterprise (SE) have forged a partnership aimed at transforming the UK’s subsea supply chain into a global centre of excellence for floating offshore wind.

Signed on the opening day of Subsea Expo 2025, the groups signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at maximising the economic value presented by floating wind’s projected global growth.

It will also support the transition of the UK’s oil and gas underwater sector supply chain into floating offshore wind.

Working together, the GUH and SE will identify and bring together the companies, organisations, facilities, resources and expertise that can support the growth of the floating offshore wind industry in the UK and internationally.

In addition, they will identify gaps in the UK’s underwater supply chain capability, infrastructure, resources and expertise, relative to the needs of the floating offshore wind market, with an aim to providing targeted support to fill those gaps.

Focus areas include subsea cable systems, moorings and anchoring as well as underwater operations and maintenance.

GUH chief executive Neil Gordon said: “The growth of floating offshore wind brings massive opportunities for our underwater supply chain. ScotWind alone represents £28 billion in development, manufacturing, and installation opportunities to bring 30GW of generating capacity online over the next decade and a further £33b from operations and maintenance over the full life of a windfarm.

“With extensive experience, skills and technology, honed over five decades in offshore energy, our supply chain is perfectly positioned to meet the challenges and complexity of floating offshore wind.”

Scottish Enterprise director for energy transition Suzanne Sosna added: “Our vision is for Scotland to be viewed around the world as a centre of excellence for offshore wind, with supply chains that are world-leading in terms of value, competitiveness, and service.

“Collaborative working is essential to the future success of the sector. This MoU ensures we will operate hand-in-hand with Global Underwater Hub to really maximise opportunities for supply chain companies, but also to get us to that place where the rest of the world looks to Scotland for the supply chain that will power the energy sector of the future.

“That thriving sector will provide major employment through fair work which will directly contribute to Scotland’s wellbeing economy and 2045 net zero ambition.”

Subsea Expo is the GUH’s flagship three-day conference and exhibition taking place from 18-20 February at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.