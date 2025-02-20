The Emperor’s New Clothes: Will supermajors survive the energy transition?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

The Emperor’s New Clothes: Will supermajors survive the energy transition?

Oil and gas supermajors' swan legs are kicking frantically below the surface as they attempt to navigate the energy transition. In the first of a two-part series, we examine Equinor's approach.
By Jessica Mills Davies
20/02/2025, 12:55 pm Updated: 20/02/2025, 12:57 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Supplied by Uplift/Stop RosebankLondon protestors target Norwegian embassy following Equinor results Picture shows; Protestors gather outside the Norwegian embassy in London following the release of Equinor's 2023 results. Belgrave Square, London. Supplied by Uplift/Stop Rosebank Date; 07/02/2024
London protestors target Norwegian embassy following Equinor results Picture shows; Protestors gather outside the Norwegian embassy in London following the release of Equinor's 2023 results. Belgrave Square, London. Supplied by Uplift/Stop Rosebank Date; 07/02/2024

Oil and gas supermajors have all dipped their toes into greener waters in recent years, but some are finding that the temperature has cooled – despite their oiled feathers.

Equinor followed BP and Shell this month by scaling back on low-carbon projects and dropping investment targets for renewable energy.

The Norwegian energy company revealed in November that it was considering cutting 20% of staff from its renewable energy division, as it began to scale back on new projects.

“Investors have continued to question whether the pace of movement by BP and Equinor, and others, away from hydrocarbons towards renewables is too fast – given the wider challenges posed by managing this transition more widely,” says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“These include our ongoing reliance on the internal combustion engine and the convenience it provides, the challenge of connecting new energy sources to existing grid infrastructure and concerns over the reliability and viability of renewable energy as a source of baseload energy – especially given the discomfort caused by what has been, at times, a spookily windless winter.”

Equinor has made some of the boldest commitments to investment in renewable energy of all the European supermajors.

In 2022, the oil company launched its energy transition plan, aiming to reach net zero by 2050. That strategy included allocating more than half of its annual gross capital expenditure to renewable energy and low-carbon solutions by 2030.

The company has embarked on a plan to invest $23 billion in renewable energy between 2021 and 2026.

However, in the first week of February, Equinor updated its energy transition plan during a capital markets update, retiring its capex ambition after reducing its investments in renewables and low-carbon solutions by 50% between 2024 and 2025 compared to last year’s outlook.

‘Macroeconomic headwinds’

On the company’s latest earnings call, Equinor president and chief executive Anders Opedal said: “The pace of the energy transition is uneven. We have the flexibility to adapt. We are well positioned to create value in this context.”

However, he noted that business segments such as offshore wind and hydrogen had been impacted by macroeconomic headwinds.

“Inflation, interest rates, supply chain issues and regulatory uncertainty reduces the pace of the energy transition,” he said. “We adapt to these realities, both phasing and prioritising investments to maximise returns.”

This month, the oil supermajor deepened its cuts in the renewables sector and doubled down on its oil and gas investments in the UK.

These include Equinor’s flagship oil project Rosebank in the North Sea, which had consents for development and production revoked this month after a Scottish appeal court overturned approval.

Equinor tied its UK oil and gas assets with Shell’s in December to form the North Sea’s biggest producer, in a move that consolidates risk to the Rosebank oil field and Shell’s ongoing Jackdaw gas project, which also had consents rescinded in the appeal court decision.

© Supplied by Stop Rosebank
Climate campaigners celebrate outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh following a ruling overturning the approval of Equinor’s Rosebank oil development in the North Sea. Image: Stop Rosebank

Doubling down

Speaking to Energy Voice, Equinor’s head of UK media relations and spokesperson for renewables and low-carbon solutions Alice Baxter clarified the company’s commitment to the UK’s oil and gas sector.

“Equinor has been a reliable energy partner to the UK for over 40 years, providing a stable supply of oil and gas, developing the UK’s offshore wind industry, and pioneering solutions to decarbonise the UK economy.

“By proactively joining forces with Shell, we believe we are doing the right thing in creating a stronger, more efficient, robust and sustainable position in the North Sea. This will enable us to support UK security of supply and be a positive contributor to the UK economy.”

“With the once prolific basin now maturing and production naturally declining, the combination of both Shell and Equinor’s heritage, shared portfolios and expertise will allow continued economic recovery of this vital UK resource.”

Baxter added: “Equinor will continue to play a vital role in the UK energy sector, including oil and gas, in the years ahead.”

Both Equinor and Shell plan to continue developing the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas projects, despite the recent court order. The Rosebank project alone represents £8.1bn of investment, according to Equinor’s estimates.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is another way that the supermajors are attempting to adapt their core expertise in order to survive in a low-carbon world.

BP and Equinor intend to build new gas-fired power plants at the Net Zero Teesside industrial cluster in the north of England using CCS to sequester carbon emissions. The project is understood to have received a £6bn government loan guarantee.

BP, TotalEnergies and Equinor’s joint venture project, the Northern Endurance Partnership, was awarded the UK’s first ever carbon storage permit in December to provide infrastructure to transport and store carbon from the East Coast Cluster.

Net Zero Teesside is a Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) project, based in Teesside in the North East of England.

‘Uneven pace’ of the energy transition

Equinor’s chief executive Opedal cited growing energy demand and market uncertainty, as well as the pace of the energy transition, as drivers for the company’s strategic shift at its capital markets day this month.

Equinor’s scaling back of renewables investments follows similar moves by BP and Shell as they seek to appease shareholders and shore up returns.

BP posted a 36% slump in annual profit to $8.9 billion for 2024 this February. Following BP’s drop in profits, investment bankers were rumoured to be considering a possible merger between BP and Shell to create a national energy company – although the likelihood of this actually happening appears remote.

“BP and Shell remain among the largest investors in the energy transition, but society will be consuming oil for some time to come and this remains the core of their business,” said Jon Ferris, an analyst at LCP Delta.

“There will be points in the cycle when shareholders focus on the short-term profitability, and the scale that is required for exploration and production of oil. However, they will be back, as they can’t afford to miss the long-term shift of the energy transition.”

It is a perennial possibility, one that surfaced in 2004 when boardroom opposition was understood to have blocked the discussions, and again in 2007. However, a BP-Shell merger cannot be ruled out, according to analysts, who warn that such a deal would be “complex”.

Mould said: “2023-24’s round of mega-mergers in US hydrocarbons has given the story fresh impetus.

“It would be a complex deal, from sorting out who runs it to the optimal corporate structure and capital allocation (which assets are kept, which are not) and how to extract potential cost synergies to the best effect.”

The second instalment in this two-part series will explore what the future may look like for BP and Shell…

Recommended for you

Tags