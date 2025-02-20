BP investors demand vote on any plans to scrap climate goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

BP investors demand vote on any plans to scrap climate goals

By PA
20/02/2025, 7:22 am
© Bloombergbp pensioners
The BP Plc logo.

Nearly 50 major investors in BP (LON: BP) have called on the oil giant to let them vote on potential plans to scrap its climate goals.

BP is holding a strategy meeting next week where it is widely expected to pull back from renewable energy promises, which have made less money than expected in recent years.

Instead, the company is likely to refocus on oil and gas production in a bid to boost its share price and profit.

BP made about £7.2 billion last year, down one-third on the year before, after oil and gas prices fell from the highs seen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the group of investors, which includes Scottish Widows, Hargreaves Lansdown and Royal London Asset Management arm, wrote to BP on Wednesday to say they expect a say on any plans.

“BP has previously offered a shareholder vote on its transition strategy and we expect a similar level of accountability to be maintained for future material strategy changes,” they wrote in a letter to BP chair Helge Lund, seen by the PA news agency.

A spokesperson for Royal London Asset Management added: “As long-term shareholders, we recognise BP’s past efforts toward energy transition but remain concerned about the company’s continued investment in fossil fuel expansion.

“Despite industry commitments, emissions from oil and gas companies are still rising, and we need to see tangible progress in aligning capital expenditure with credible low-carbon scenarios.

“If BP has decided to scrap its production target, we seek clarity on how capital allocation will shift to ensure resilience through the energy transition.”

The group of 48 investment and pension firms also includes Rathbones Investment Management, the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum and the University Pension Plan.

The demands will likely set the group of investors on a collision course with the US hedge fund Elliott Management, which recently built a roughly 5% stake in BP.

Elliott has a reputation for taking large stakes in struggling companies and demanding changes in management and strategy.

It is expected to demand that BP scraps climate goals including a promise to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Just three years ago, BP reported record annual profits of £23b.

But some investors are unhappy with its recent performance, amid a slump in its share price and lagging profit compared to competitors like Shell.

Elliott Management and BP were contacted for comment.

