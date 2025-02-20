GB Energy puts interim CEO in place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

GB Energy puts interim CEO in place

The state-owned Great British Energy has put an interim chief executive in place as it continues its search for a permanent leader.
Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
20/02/2025, 5:51 pm Updated: 20/02/2025, 6:17 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by Renewable UKRenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail
RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail.

The state-owned Great British Energy has put an interim chief executive in place as it continues its search for a permanent leader.

Dan McGrail, currently the chief executive of trade body RenewableUK, will be seconded to the role for six months.

The appointment comes after industry sources warned that the government faces a struggle to find someone who has the credentials to take charge of GB Energy’s £8.3-billion budget but who will also work for a civil servant’s salary and be based at its headquarters in Aberdeen.

In a statement, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said McGrail “will be based in Scotland, working from the Aberdeen headquarters”.

Currently his workplace at RenewableUK is in London.

DESNZ added he will take up his post in March and recruitment for the permanent CEO “will also begin shortly”.

The entity has yet to select physical premises in the Granite City.

McGrail, who currently sits on the board for WindEurope, was previously CEO of Siemens Engines and managing director of Siemens Power Generation.

Juergen Maier, who is designated as GB Energy’s “start up chair”, was his boss in his role as CEO of Siemens UK.

Maier said: “Dan brings invaluable experience from a long career in clean energy and joins Great British Energy at a critical time to help spearhead our work to help make Britain energy independent.

“I look forward to working with him to back innovation, create sustainable jobs, and grow our supply chains.”

In January, the organisation appointed five new non-executive directors.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:  “With the appointment of Dan McGrail as interim CEO we now have a fantastic team in place to lead Great British Energy and start delivering on our plan for change.”

McGrail said:  “Together with the talented leadership team, I’m excited to hit the ground running to scale up the company and work with industry to unleash billions of investment in clean energy, helping to grow new industries at scale with job opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people, as well as helping the government achieve its clean power targets.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags