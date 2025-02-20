GB Energy puts interim CEO in place

The state-owned Great British Energy has put an interim chief executive in place as it continues its search for a permanent leader.

Dan McGrail, currently the chief executive of trade body RenewableUK, will be seconded to the role for six months.

The appointment comes after industry sources warned that the government faces a struggle to find someone who has the credentials to take charge of GB Energy’s £8.3-billion budget but who will also work for a civil servant’s salary and be based at its headquarters in Aberdeen.

In a statement, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said McGrail “will be based in Scotland, working from the Aberdeen headquarters”.

Currently his workplace at RenewableUK is in London.

DESNZ added he will take up his post in March and recruitment for the permanent CEO “will also begin shortly”.

The entity has yet to select physical premises in the Granite City.

McGrail, who currently sits on the board for WindEurope, was previously CEO of Siemens Engines and managing director of Siemens Power Generation.

Juergen Maier, who is designated as GB Energy’s “start up chair”, was his boss in his role as CEO of Siemens UK.

Maier said: “Dan brings invaluable experience from a long career in clean energy and joins Great British Energy at a critical time to help spearhead our work to help make Britain energy independent.

“I look forward to working with him to back innovation, create sustainable jobs, and grow our supply chains.”

In January, the organisation appointed five new non-executive directors.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “With the appointment of Dan McGrail as interim CEO we now have a fantastic team in place to lead Great British Energy and start delivering on our plan for change.”

McGrail said: “Together with the talented leadership team, I’m excited to hit the ground running to scale up the company and work with industry to unleash billions of investment in clean energy, helping to grow new industries at scale with job opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people, as well as helping the government achieve its clean power targets.”