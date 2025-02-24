Saipem and Subsea7 unveil €20bn merger plan

Investors behind two of the largest oil field services firms have announced plans to create a new “global leader” in energy services.

Saipem and Subsea7 have revealed they have reached an agreement in principle on the key terms of a possible merger of the two companies.

Under the agreed memorandum of understanding (MOU), the merger will be renamed Saipem7.

It would create a energy services giant with revenue of around €20 billion (£21bn), a combined backlog of €43bn and EBITDA in excess of €2bn.

The firm would employ 45,000 people, including more than 9,000 engineers and project managers.

The two firms estimate the tie up will deliver annual “synergies” of around €300 million, which they said would be achieved in the third year after completion. This would require €270m in “one-off costs”.

The new firm would be listed on both the Milan and Oslo stock exchange

Siem Industries, Subsea7’s largest shareholder, as well as Eni and CDP Equity, reference shareholders of Saipem, have “expressed their strong support and intend to vote in favour of the transaction”.

Under the proposal, Siem would then own approximately 11.9% of the new firm while Eni and CDP Equity (being the largest shareholders of Saipem) would

own approximately 10.6% and approximately 6.4%, respectively.

Completion is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2026.

A statement issued on the Saipem website Sunday, 23 February, said: “The management of both Saipem and Subsea7 share the conviction that there is compelling logic in creating a global leader in energy services, particularly considering the growing size of clients’ projects. Saipem and Subsea7 are highly complementary in terms of market offerings and geographies.

“The combination would enhance value for shareholders, and all stakeholders, both in the current market and in the long term.”

The firms said Saipem CEO Alessandro Puliti will retain his role, while Subsea7 CEO John Evans will be the CEO of the “entity that will manage the offshore business” of the new firm. This will include all of Subsea7 and Saipem’s offshore engineering and construction activities.

The firms will hold a conference call Monday 24 February 2025, at 10:00 CET (9:00 GMT).

More to follow.