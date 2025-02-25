UK too reliant on ‘expensive imported gas’ as energy price spikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK too reliant on ‘expensive imported gas’ as energy price spikes

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
25/02/2025, 8:03 am Updated: 25/02/2025, 3:53 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© PAImage: Jacob King/PA Wire
Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

A spike in energy prices has prompted developers to warn the UK is too reliant on imported gas as the government launches a new subsidy.

Energy regulator Ofgem has revealed an increase in the energy price cap for April-June 2025.

This will add £111 a year for many British households to £1,849 in April, the highest level in more than a year.

In response, the government has unveiled plans to expand a warm home discount, giving eligible households £150 off their energy bills. This would bring around 2.7 million households into the scheme – pushing the total number of households that would receive the discount next winter up to an estimated 6.1 million.

The move prompted the chair of a company planning to bring wind and solar power to the UK from Morocco via 2,500 mile (4,000km) subsea cable to say the spike showed the reason why the UK needs to diversify its energy system.

An infographic showing the route of the Xlinks HVDC cable route from Morocco to the UK.. © Supplied by Xlinks
An infographic showing the route of the Xlinks HVDC cable route from Morocco to the UK..

Sir Dave Lewis, chair of Xlinks and former Tesco boss said: “The UK already has amongst the highest energy prices in Europe and this latest hike will pile further pressure on long-suffering consumers.

“This highlights the pressing need to further diversify our energy system and reduce this country’s reliance on expensive imported gas, particularly during periods of high demand and low domestic renewables production.”

The firm has said its Xlinks Morocco-UK power project could help balance the UK grid and improve resiliency when it launches in the early 2030. It is currently in discussions with the UK government for a contract for difference (CfD) to help fund the scheme.

Worrying

Launching the subsidy, energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “This is worrying news for many families.

“This government is determined to do everything we can to protect people from the grip of fossil fuel markets. Expanding the warm home discount can help protect millions of families from rising energy bills, offering support to consumers across the country.

“Alongside this, the way to deliver energy security and bring down bills for good is to deliver our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower- with homegrown clean power that we in Britain control.”

Residents in England and Wales qualify for the warm home discount if they get the guarantee credit element of Pension Credit or receive a means tested benefit and have high energy costs.

Those living in Scotland qualify if they meet those criteria or meet an energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme.

The government will also look to accelerate proposals on a potential debt relief scheme to target unsustainable debt built up during the energy crisis.

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said this would be an “important first step” to cut the costs of servicing bad debt, which is currently contributing to higher bills for all billpayers.

Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said: “Energy debts that began during the energy crisis have reached record levels and without intervention will continue to grow. This puts families under huge stress and increases costs for all customers.

“We’re developing plans that could give households with unmanageable debt the clean slate they need to move forward. We welcome the government’s support for these plans, and their plans to expand the warm home discount, which will also offer financial help to nearly three million more households that need it most.”

