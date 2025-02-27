Book Now: New reduced ticket prices available for the Scottish Energy Futures Conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Energy Transition

Book Now: New reduced ticket prices available for the Scottish Energy Futures Conference

Presented by AREG
27/02/2025, 10:30 am
© Supplied by AREGAttendees filling hall at previous Scottish Energy Futures Conference.
The Scottish Energy Futures Conference is always a major draw and reduced price tickets are available now.

The countdown is on for the highly anticipated Scottish Energy Futures Conference, set to take place on March 4-5 2025 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Hosted by Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) and SPE Aberdeen, this event will bring together decision-makers, industry experts and policymakers to discuss and shape the future of Scotland’s energy sector. 

With just one week to go, there’s even more reason to secure your spot now—newly reduced ticket prices have just been announced, making it easier than ever to attend this must-see event. Delegates can now book their place at significantly lower rates, with one-day tickets available from as little as £25 and two-day passes starting from just £30 for students and unemployed attendees. Members can also benefit from the reduction, with one-day tickets now £100 and two-day passes priced at £150. 

Attendees in discussion at the energy futures conference.This exciting announcement ensures greater accessibility for students, young professionals and those seeking opportunities within the energy sector. With an agenda packed full of engaging discussions, inspiring keynotes and cutting-edge technological showcases, the conference provides a unique platform for learning, networking, and collaboration across all aspects of the energy transition. 

The Scottish Energy Futures Conference will feature nearly 20 speakers from across the sector, including Maggie McGinlay (CEO, Energy Transition Zone), Sarah Knight (Development Manager, Crown Estate Scotland), Lord Nicol Stephen (CEO, Flotation Energy) and Dr Oliver Taylor (CEO, bp Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Ltd). Attendees will gain insights into emerging technologies, offshore electrification, hydrogen, geothermal energy and much more. 

Beyond presentations and panel discussions, delegates can explore an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations driving the transition to net zero. Start-ups, established companies and researchers will present solutions aimed at overcoming key challenges in renewable energy development. 

With ticket prices now more accessible than ever, there’s no excuse to miss out on this crucial industry event.

Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today and be part of the conversation shaping Scotland’s energy future. Visit SPE Aberdeen to book your tickets now! 

