Book Now: New reduced ticket prices available for the Scottish Energy Futures Conference

The countdown is on for the highly anticipated Scottish Energy Futures Conference, set to take place on March 4-5 2025 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Hosted by Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) and SPE Aberdeen, this event will bring together decision-makers, industry experts and policymakers to discuss and shape the future of Scotland’s energy sector.

With just one week to go, there’s even more reason to secure your spot now—newly reduced ticket prices have just been announced, making it easier than ever to attend this must-see event. Delegates can now book their place at significantly lower rates, with one-day tickets available from as little as £25 and two-day passes starting from just £30 for students and unemployed attendees. Members can also benefit from the reduction, with one-day tickets now £100 and two-day passes priced at £150.

This exciting announcement ensures greater accessibility for students, young professionals and those seeking opportunities within the energy sector. With an agenda packed full of engaging discussions, inspiring keynotes and cutting-edge technological showcases, the conference provides a unique platform for learning, networking, and collaboration across all aspects of the energy transition.

The Scottish Energy Futures Conference will feature nearly 20 speakers from across the sector, including Maggie McGinlay (CEO, Energy Transition Zone), Sarah Knight (Development Manager, Crown Estate Scotland), Lord Nicol Stephen (CEO, Flotation Energy) and Dr Oliver Taylor (CEO, bp Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Ltd). Attendees will gain insights into emerging technologies, offshore electrification, hydrogen, geothermal energy and much more.

Beyond presentations and panel discussions, delegates can explore an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations driving the transition to net zero. Start-ups, established companies and researchers will present solutions aimed at overcoming key challenges in renewable energy development.

With ticket prices now more accessible than ever, there’s no excuse to miss out on this crucial industry event.

Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today and be part of the conversation shaping Scotland’s energy future. Visit SPE Aberdeen to book your tickets now!