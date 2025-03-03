Building the blue digital ecosystem: the need for a connected subsea future

Jason Brown, CEO of Elementz

The UKCS subsea industry is at a crossroads, facing a challenge that will define the future of energy, sustainability and enable digital transformation beneath waves.

The choices we make today are simply whether to embrace collaboration, sharing of data and AI-driven insights across assets, operations, stakeholders and experts or continue operating in a fragmented, competitive, uncollaborative mindset. Our choice will determine if we unlock the full potential of the Blue Economy or risk stagnation in an increasingly complex and emulous world. Ultimately, the choice is about unlocking value and creating business opportunities, or not.

Imagine a fully connected digital framework, where traditional and renewable energies co-exist: an ecosystem where collective data is shared among stakeholders, interoperability is the standard and where new innovative technology and solutions can be built, adopted and adapted at pace. Instead of fragmentation, a new way of working would combine collective strengths while fostering a mindset of cross-industry co-operation across offshore energy, aquaculture and marine conservation.

The result? A Blue Digital Ecosystem that integrates cloud-based platforms and applications for real-time data access; AI-driven solutions and analytics built on collective, trusted data sets; next generation sensors and robotics for automated and optimised data gathering; digital twins, simulation models and visualisation for operational efficiencies, and trusted, standard security protocols for secure data sharing.

Technology, Platform and SaaS companies, like Elementz, will play a critical role in bridging the gap between operators’ data and AI-driven insights by providing the digital infrastructure to standardise and integrate operators’ data, making it AI-ready. They will develop AI-powered solutions that can be trained on collective datasets, improving predictive maintenance, asset integrity, and operational efficiency. Furthermore, allowing modular AI plug-ins from third parties that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows will ensure ease of adoption, whilst facilitating secure data-sharing ecosystems will guarantee compliance and trust across stakeholders.

By acting as neutral enablers, technology and software providers can help transform disconnected data into actionable intelligence, affirming that AI models deliver real, trusted operational value when trained on real data, not just theoretical insights.

Major operators hold the key to opening the door on the Blue Digital Ecosystem: sharing of data. By unlocking, standardising, and aggregating this data, they can enable the training of advanced AI models thus improving predictive analytics across assets and operations. By investing in automation, they can reduce downtime, optimise performance and enhance safety and, by championing cross-industry collaboration, they can share data, information, insights and efficiencies across oil, gas, renewables, and marine industries whilst leading digital transformation by integrating AI-driven workflows into real-time decision-making.

By shifting mindset and embracing real partnership working, operators can future proof their businesses, improve efficiency, and drive sustainability in an increasingly complex energy landscape.

Crucially, the Blue Digital Ecosystem is not just a vision, it is an achievable reality if we commit to collaboration, data sharing, and collective transformation.

A fully realized Blue Digital Ecosystem will unlock operational efficiencies by reducing downtime, optimizing asset performance, and automating workflows. It will accelerate sustainability efforts by improving emissions tracking, predictive maintenance, and marine conservation at the same time as creating new business models, where operators and technology providers collaborate to enhance safety, efficiency, and profitability.

The Blue Digital Ecosystem also stands ready to support a thriving innovation ecosystem, enabling startups, AI specialists, and robotics companies to build and deploy fresh solutions rapidly.

The time to act is now. By working together, operators, technology providers and innovators can redefine the subsea industry, unlocking new business opportunities, new efficiencies across an ecosystem, and a more sustainable future beneath the waves.

