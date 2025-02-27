Energy Voice Live – Where are the green jobs?

You are invited to join us for Energy Voice Live, our first podcast recording in front of a live studio audience.

Tues 11 March 2025 | ONE Bio Hub, Aberdeen | 09:00 – 12:00

Join our news editor Erikka Askeland and special guest speakers as they tackle the most pressing issues facing the energy sector today, all through a relaxed and insightful journalistic lens.

We’re kicking things off in Aberdeen – experience a candid discussion with two trailblazers in the energy industry: Nick Dunn, chief executive of Score, and Professor Paul de Leeuw, director of the Energy Transition Institute at Robert Gordon University.

This live discussion will dive deep into the ‘just transition’ and its impact on offshore energy workers – and YOU can ask the tough questions.

If you are an Energy Voice subscriber, tickets are absolutely free.

Simply apply this offer code at check-out: SubscriberAdmissionMarch2025

Get your tickets here