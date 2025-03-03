Sayma Cox new venture seeks non-operated partnerships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Sayma Cox new venture seeks non-operated partnerships

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
03/03/2025, 7:00 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Concordia Energy
Energean non-executive director Sayma Cox.

Sayma Cox, former CEO of Aberdeen-based North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP), has revealed plans for her new venture.

Concordia Energy, a brand-new oil and gas company set to launch this month aims to “do business differently,” Cox says.

“In the complex world of dealmaking, mergers and acquisitions, Concordia Energy’s business model is crystal clear. With a global reach, we will invest in existing producing assets with a non-operated stake,” she explains.

“Our vision is to be the world’s leading non-operated oil and gas partner, recognised for our ability to align joint ventures, unlock hidden value, and drive superior performance.”

It comes at a time when the energy sector is seeing frequent reports of oil and gas company portfolio divestments, mergers and strategic moves away from the UK.

“These are exciting times for an agile, well-funded business,” Cox adds. “We know a good asset when we see one and we know how to partner to maximise value.”

Cox’s career in oil and gas spans 27 years, having started as a drilling engineer for ConocoPhillips in the North Sea.

She also worked globally for major players including Woodside, Dubai Petroleum, Petrofac, Maersk Oil and bp, where she oversaw around 400 of their non-operated joint ventures in 60 countries.

Her most recent role was as CEO of NSMP, from which she stepped down last December to focus on her new venture.

“This is a modern business unconstrained by legacy politics or a hierarchy which makes decisions difficult,” Cox says.

“We will run a lean team and leverage our skill sets to identify opportunities, enhancing our research powers with the extraordinary power of AI to analyse targets, meaning we only go after opportunities that fully match our exacting criteria.

“The upside for potential partners is that our size and agility will streamline the dealmaking process, whilst our partnering experience means that once we are locked in, we can make a difference. In fact, the golden thread through all of this is around partnering to get the most out of the assets.

“The industry is changing but the need for hydrocarbons is not going away any time soon. Concordia Energy’s base of intelligence, experience and financial independence means we are strongly positioned to harvest the best JV opportunities and build a powerful, lower risk, diverse global portfolio.”

Sayma also serves as a member of the newly formed PRAGMA Energy advocacy committee and was recently appointed as a non-executive director on the board of Energean.

