Siemens Energy ties with Rolls-Royce on small modular reactors

A nuclear power division of Rolls Royce has struck a partnership agreement with Siemens Energy to roll out small modular reactors (SMRs), a type of distributed nuclear power plant.

The companies plan to provide design, manufacture, installation and commissioning for a global fleet of ‘factory-built’ small modular reactor power plants, according to a statement.

“Small modular reactors have the potential to transform the nuclear energy sector, by providing a cost-effective and low-carbon solution for power generation,” said Siemens Energy UK&I vice president Darren Davidson.

“In Manchester, where Rutherford first split the atom, and Rolls met Royce, our teams came together to mark a significant step forward. This partnership brings together our global expertise to provide a steam turbine systems package that could power a fleet of Rolls-Royce SMR plants in the UK.”

Rolls-Royce SMR said it has been selected to deploy SMR reactors in the Czech Republic and may also be involved in further projects in the UK and Sweden.

In September, the UK named four companies, including the Rolls Royce division, to advance in a process to build the country’s first SMR power plant.

That process was run by Great British Nuclear, which selected four out of five companies to proceed to the next stage, also including a joint venture between GE Vernova and Hitachi, Holtec Britain and Westinghouse Electric Company UK.

Ed Miliband said last year that small modular reactors are on his list of priorities and that nuclear will play an “essential role” in the government’s clean power plan.

Rolls-Royce SMR chief executive, Chris Cholerton, said: “The turbine systems are a vital part of the Rolls-Royce SMR power plant, and we are delighted to be working with Siemens Energy, a global leader in energy systems who have significant experience and a proven track record in nuclear steam turbines.

“This partnership will unlock UK jobs and a range of manufacturing opportunities and further cements our position as Europe’s leading SMR technology. We are delighted that Siemens Energy will support our capability and enhance our ability to deliver a global fleet of Rolls-Royce SMRs.”