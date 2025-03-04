Siemens Energy ties with Rolls-Royce on small modular reactors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Siemens Energy ties with Rolls-Royce on small modular reactors

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
04/03/2025, 11:07 am
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Image: Rolls Royce SMRDesign images for a Rolls Royce SMR nuclear reactor.
Design images for a Rolls Royce SMR nuclear reactor.

A nuclear power division of Rolls Royce has struck a partnership agreement with Siemens Energy to roll out small modular reactors (SMRs), a type of distributed nuclear power plant.

The companies plan to provide design, manufacture, installation and commissioning for a global fleet of ‘factory-built’ small modular reactor power plants, according to a statement.

“Small modular reactors have the potential to transform the nuclear energy sector, by providing a cost-effective and low-carbon solution for power generation,” said Siemens Energy UK&I vice president Darren Davidson.

“In Manchester, where Rutherford first split the atom, and Rolls met Royce, our teams came together to mark a significant step forward. This partnership brings together our global expertise to provide a steam turbine systems package that could power a fleet of Rolls-Royce SMR plants in the UK.”

Rolls-Royce SMR said it has been selected to deploy SMR reactors in the Czech Republic and may also be involved in further projects in the UK and Sweden.

In September, the UK named four companies, including the Rolls Royce division, to advance in a process to build the country’s first SMR power plant.

That process was run by Great British Nuclear, which selected four out of five companies to proceed to the next stage, also including a joint venture between GE Vernova and Hitachi, Holtec Britain and Westinghouse Electric Company UK.

Ed Miliband said last year that small modular reactors are on his list of priorities and that nuclear will play an “essential role” in the government’s clean power plan.

Rolls-Royce SMR chief executive, Chris Cholerton, said: “The turbine systems are a vital part of the Rolls-Royce SMR power plant, and we are delighted to be working with Siemens Energy, a global leader in energy systems who have significant experience and a proven track record in nuclear steam turbines.

“This partnership will unlock UK jobs and a range of manufacturing opportunities and further cements our position as Europe’s leading SMR technology. We are delighted that Siemens Energy will support our capability and enhance our ability to deliver a global fleet of Rolls-Royce SMRs.”

