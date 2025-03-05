Port of Cromarty Firth receives £55m to boost floating wind

The Port of Cromarty Firth has received £55.7 million of UK government funding to help drive its expansion and support Scotland’s floating offshore wind sector.

The money was provided via the UK government’s £160m Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS), which provides grants to support development of port infrastructure needed for deployment of floating offshore wind at scale.

The grant will help make Cromarty Firth the first port able to make floating offshore wind turbines on site in the UK.

With multiple floating wind projects, such as Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn’s 560MW Green Volt project moving into development, this will make Cromarty Firth a key site to support the projects.

In addition, the government financial backing aims to unlock match-funding for the port from other investors.

Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Alex Campbell said: “The port is delighted that FLOWMIS funding has been secured for our ambitious phase 5 expansion, which is a critical step towards creating the UK’s first custom-built floating offshore wind integration port.

“We believe this confirmation by the UK government shows the faith in our trust port status to deliver jobs and economic growth locally and nationally, and that the certainty from this announcement will unlock further investment in other ports across the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport to boost their complementary plans.”

Construction work to expand the port expansion is expected to create up to 320 jobs.

When fully developed and operational by the start of 2028, the port is expected to support up to 1,000 skilled jobs in the construction, installation and operational support of offshore and floating offshore wind.

This includes roles such as crane operators, marine engineers, and people working on the vessels towing the turbines out to sea.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said: “Communities in Scotland and across the country should be powered by reliable, home-grown, clean energy from British coastlines – this is how we reduce our reliance on unstable fossil fuel markets and bring down energy bills for good.

“That’s why the government is getting on with building the infrastructure needed to roll out clean energy quickly, creating skilled jobs in local communities and driving growth – the priority in our Plan for Change.

“The UK is already a world leader in floating offshore wind, but this support for Cromarty Firth will take us even further – creating hundreds of jobs in Scotland and delivering energy security for the UK.”

The Port of Cromarty Firth is part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF), which also includes the Port of Nigg (Global Energy Group), Port of Inverness, Highland Deephaven and Port of Ardesier (Haventus).

The Green Freeport status gives the ports special tax incentives to promote their development, with the ports are set to benefit from until 2034.

Nigg received a £350m private investment commitment from Sumitomo Electric UK Power Cables to establish a manufacturing facility at the port, while Ardersier also secured a £100m credit facility to accelerate its offshore wind development plan.

Scottish secretary Ian Murray added: “Scotland is a key part of making the UK a global leader in clean energy and this investment is a significant vote of confidence in the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and the surrounding area.

“Through our plan for change the UK Government is paving the way for cutting-edge floating offshore wind technology while also helping to create highly skilled jobs and drive economic growth.”