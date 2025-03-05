Port of Cromarty Firth receives £55m to boost floating wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Port of Cromarty Firth receives £55m to boost floating wind

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
05/03/2025, 1:32 pm Updated: 05/03/2025, 1:32 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by DCT / Sandy McCookMachair ScotWind Scottish Power
The Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon. Components for fixed-bottom windfarms pictured in 2022.

The Port of Cromarty Firth has received £55.7 million of UK government funding to help drive its expansion and support Scotland’s floating offshore wind sector.

The money was provided via the UK government’s £160m Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS), which provides grants to support development of port infrastructure needed for deployment of floating offshore wind at scale.

The grant will help make Cromarty Firth the first port able to make floating offshore wind turbines on site in the UK.

With multiple floating wind projects, such as Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn’s 560MW Green Volt project moving into development, this will make Cromarty Firth a key site to support the projects.

In addition, the government financial backing aims to unlock match-funding for the port from other investors.

Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Alex Campbell said: “The port is delighted that FLOWMIS funding has been secured for our ambitious phase 5 expansion, which is a critical step towards creating the UK’s first custom-built floating offshore wind integration port.

“We believe this confirmation by the UK government shows the faith in our trust port status to deliver jobs and economic growth locally and nationally, and that the certainty from this announcement will unlock further investment in other ports across the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport to boost their complementary plans.”

Construction work to expand the port expansion is expected to create up to 320 jobs.

When fully developed and operational by the start of 2028, the port is expected to support up to 1,000 skilled jobs in the construction, installation and operational support of offshore and floating offshore wind.

This includes roles such as crane operators, marine engineers, and people working on the vessels towing the turbines out to sea.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said: “Communities in Scotland and across the country should be powered by reliable, home-grown, clean energy from British coastlines – this is how we reduce our reliance on unstable fossil fuel markets and bring down energy bills for good.

“That’s why the government is getting on with building the infrastructure needed to roll out clean energy quickly, creating skilled jobs in local communities and driving growth – the priority in our Plan for Change.

“The UK is already a world leader in floating offshore wind, but this support for Cromarty Firth will take us even further – creating hundreds of jobs in Scotland and delivering energy security for the UK.”

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport map © Supplied by ICFGFP
Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport tax sites map Picture shows; Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport tax sites map.

The Port of Cromarty Firth is part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF), which also includes the Port of Nigg (Global Energy Group), Port of Inverness, Highland Deephaven and Port of Ardesier (Haventus).

The Green Freeport status gives the ports special tax incentives to promote their development, with the ports are set to benefit from until 2034.

Nigg received a £350m private investment commitment from Sumitomo Electric UK Power Cables to establish a manufacturing facility at the port, while Ardersier also secured a £100m credit facility to accelerate its offshore wind development plan.

Scottish secretary Ian Murray added: “Scotland is a key part of making the UK a global leader in clean energy and this investment is a significant vote of confidence in the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and the surrounding area.

“Through our plan for change the UK Government is paving the way for cutting-edge floating offshore wind technology while also helping to create highly skilled jobs and drive economic growth.”

Recommended for you

Tags