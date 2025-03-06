German report warns Chinese turbines pose risk to North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

German report warns Chinese turbines pose risk to North Sea

By Douglas McDonald
06/03/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by RMIGlobal offshore wind.

German research has said that Chinese wind turbines could potentially allow Beijing to collect restricted data, delay projects, and even remotely shut down turbines.

The new report, prepared by the German Institute for Defense and Strategic Studies and commissioned by German defence minister Boris Pistorius, specifically examined the Waterkant offshore wind farm.

The 270MW project, being developed by German asset manager Luxcara, signed a deal in 2024 to use sixteen 18.5MW turbines supplied by Mingyang Smart Energy – some of the biggest set to be installed in the North Sea.

Luxcara signed up Havfram to install the turbines, with work scheduled to take place in spring 2028.

“When using systems or components from Chinese manufacturers… given the political situation, it can even be assumed that such a slowdown or even disruption would be deliberately used by China as a means of political pressure or even as an instrument of economic warfare,” the report noted.

Similar concerns have been raised in the UK as Mingyang makes plans to construct a factory in Scotland, with Sir Richard Dearlove – head of MI6 from 1999-2004 – saying that the use of Chinese renewable infrastructure could make the UK vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Likewise, MP for Glasgow South Stewart McDonald, also remarked that plans for a Mingyang factory in Scotland were a security risk in May last year.

He noted that: “Given widely shared concerns about the involvement of hostile states such as China in the UK’s critical energy infrastructure, does [prime minister Rishi Sunak] not agree that now is the time for this project to be paused?”

An aversion to Mingyang turbines seems out of place when Chinese involvement in Europe’s renewable energy sector is already widespread.

China’s Dajin Heavy Industry delivered monopiles for the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm, and is scheduled to work with Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Heavy Industry (GWSHI) supply monopiles to the 1,050MW Inch Cape offshore wind farm.

In 2023 alone, China was responsible for manufacturing two-thirds of the world’s turbines – outcompeting European rivals by a significant margin.

Despite criticisms of the proposals, Scottish deputy first minister Kate Forbes has remained supportive of Chinese investment plans.

In an interview with the Financial Times in November 2024, Forbes remarked that she believed there was “room” for the development of a Mingyang factory and highlighted that the transformation required in Scotland’s supply chain needed to be “enormous”.

She nonetheless added that “due diligence” and “an element of caution” would be required when making a final decision on any plans and concluded that Scotland would work on a “case-by-case basis with any inward investor”.

