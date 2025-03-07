SeAH Wind brings in three contractors for Hornsea 3 work

SeAH Wind has brought in Mammoet, Glacier Energy, and Hutchinson Engineering as key subcontractors for Ørsted’s 2.9GW Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Project.

SeAH Wind was previously brought in to supply monopiles for the project, which will be situated around 75 miles (120km) off the Norfolk Coast in the North Sea.

With commercial production set to commence in the coming months, these subcontractors have been selected to support the operational and logistical services within the 120-acre site located on the South Bank of Teesworks.

Mammoet has been appointed to provide self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) within the SeAH Wind facility.

Their scope includes the transportation of can/cone structures and completed monopiles.

By leveraging Mammoet’s expertise in heavy transport solutions in offshore wind site logistics, SeAH Wind ensures a seamless and efficient movement of monopiles, minimising downtime and improving overall production efficiency.

Glacier Energy will conduct non-destructive testing (NDT) of welds throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring the highest quality standards.

Their rigorous NDT inspections will enhance the reliability and durability of the monopiles, ensuring they meet both Ørsted’s stringent standards and international offshore wind regulations.

Hutchinson Engineering has been tasked with supplying secondary steel components for the Hornsea 3 project.

SeAH Wind sought a UK-based company capable of delivering these complex parts in compliance with stringent Ørsted drawings and specifications. Hutchinson Engineering’s previous experience on Ørsted projects, combined with their expertise, makes them an ideal partner for this phase of the project.

SeAH Wind CEO Chris Sohn said: “These strategic appointments reflect our commitment to delivering market-leading XXXL Monopiles. With these trusted partners, we are confident that we will meet our project goals while upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency.”

Having begun construction in 2023, Hornsea 3 is expected to enter operations at the end of 2027.

A previous £100-million investment spree from Ørsted was touted as offering 300 jobs across the contracted companies.