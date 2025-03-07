SeAH Wind brings in three contractors for Hornsea 3 work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

SeAH Wind brings in three contractors for Hornsea 3 work

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
07/03/2025, 7:12 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by SeAH WindRepresentatives of SeAH Wind, Mammoet, Glacier Energy, and Hutchinson Engineering.

SeAH Wind has brought in Mammoet, Glacier Energy, and Hutchinson Engineering as key subcontractors for Ørsted’s 2.9GW Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Project.

SeAH Wind was previously brought in to supply monopiles for the project, which will be situated around 75 miles (120km) off the Norfolk Coast in the North Sea.

With commercial production set to commence in the coming months, these subcontractors have been selected to support the operational and logistical services within the 120-acre site located on the South Bank of Teesworks.

Mammoet has been appointed to provide self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) within the SeAH Wind facility.

Their scope includes the transportation of can/cone structures and completed monopiles.

By leveraging Mammoet’s expertise in heavy transport solutions in offshore wind site logistics, SeAH Wind ensures a seamless and efficient movement of monopiles, minimising downtime and improving overall production efficiency.

Glacier Energy will conduct non-destructive testing (NDT) of welds throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring the highest quality standards.

Their rigorous NDT inspections will enhance the reliability and durability of the monopiles, ensuring they meet both Ørsted’s stringent standards and international offshore wind regulations.

Hutchinson Engineering has been tasked with supplying secondary steel components for the Hornsea 3 project.

SeAH Wind sought a UK-based company capable of delivering these complex parts in compliance with stringent Ørsted drawings and specifications. Hutchinson Engineering’s previous experience on Ørsted projects, combined with their expertise, makes them an ideal partner for this phase of the project.

SeAH Wind CEO Chris Sohn said: “These strategic appointments reflect our commitment to delivering market-leading XXXL Monopiles. With these trusted partners, we are confident that we will meet our project goals while upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency.”

Having begun construction in 2023, Hornsea 3 is expected to enter operations at the end of 2027.

A previous £100-million investment spree from Ørsted was touted as offering 300 jobs across the contracted companies.

Recommended for you

Tags