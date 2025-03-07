Celebrating International Women’s Day with Axis Network’s Emma Behjat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Celebrating International Women’s Day with Axis Network’s Emma Behjat

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
07/03/2025, 7:42 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC ThomEmma Behjat
Emma Behjat, Chair of AXIS Network

With International Women’s Day on Saturday 8 March, AXIS Network has been promoting gender equity within the UK energy sector.

Chairwoman Emma Behjat said: “At AXIS we push for gender equity within the workplace, for the energy sector. But IWD stands for more than just inequality in the workplace, it’s about women as a whole in every aspect of the world.

The organisation recently gained sponsorship from OEUK, the NSTA and the NZTC.

“With sponsorship from these governing bodies, we hope to accelerate progress by achieving greater awareness of our pledge, increase accountability and a sense of urgency pertaining to the actions needed to achieve gender equity by 2030,” she added.

However, this year’s IWD comes amid a pushback against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, especially in the US

“There has certainly been a lot of push back on DEI, particularly vocally and visibly from the US in our media streams,” Behjat said.

“As a (non-practicing) Muslim woman of colour and daughter of an immigrant, I am thankful to live here in the Scotland as our country’s desire to be inclusive remains with support and backing from the government.”

But she added that it’s important to understand the road that led to this point.

“Put simply, there is a very loud, vocal group who feel they have had their space, their options, their future taken from them to allow others in,” Behjat said.

“Those volunteering and working in the DE&I space know that not to be true, the benefits to society and business is tested and positively impactful, but if we really reflect, has the efforts been enough to be inclusive of all?  Have we created space for everyone to be themselves and thrive?

“Take for example men; society is much harder on men if they showed ‘feminine’ traits, women don’t have that same problem. Men are more harshly judged for wanting to hold active parenting roles or maintain work-life balance.

“We are improving on this, but if we viewed DEI for what it really is – a cultural change management programme – we might not be in our current position.  That is why, for the past decade, AXIS has advocated for gender equity, we have long recognised the need to change the system to benefit all to be truly impactful.”

Behjat added that the recent pushback does not have her concerned.

“We see this as a progression in the equity journey and perhaps with everything else going on in the world it’s our opportunity to be at the forefront of DEI and demonstrate the power it can deliver. But the world is showing us that we shouldn’t take our rights for granted so we won’t be complacent on any aspect of DE&I policy.”

Axis Network will release its gender pay gap report in April, “which will demonstrate how far our pledge companies have come in the last year,” Behjat said.

“But it’s important to note, we know there is still a long road ahead of us.”

She encouraged organisations to follow the UN’s IWD 2025 theme – “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.

“That would be the best way to show up and celebrate women by taking actions to move the needle.”

