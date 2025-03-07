Celebrating International Women’s Day with Axis Network’s Emma Behjat

With International Women’s Day on Saturday 8 March, AXIS Network has been promoting gender equity within the UK energy sector.

Chairwoman Emma Behjat said: “At AXIS we push for gender equity within the workplace, for the energy sector. But IWD stands for more than just inequality in the workplace, it’s about women as a whole in every aspect of the world.

The organisation recently gained sponsorship from OEUK, the NSTA and the NZTC.

“With sponsorship from these governing bodies, we hope to accelerate progress by achieving greater awareness of our pledge, increase accountability and a sense of urgency pertaining to the actions needed to achieve gender equity by 2030,” she added.

However, this year’s IWD comes amid a pushback against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, especially in the US

“There has certainly been a lot of push back on DEI, particularly vocally and visibly from the US in our media streams,” Behjat said.

“As a (non-practicing) Muslim woman of colour and daughter of an immigrant, I am thankful to live here in the Scotland as our country’s desire to be inclusive remains with support and backing from the government.”

But she added that it’s important to understand the road that led to this point.

“Put simply, there is a very loud, vocal group who feel they have had their space, their options, their future taken from them to allow others in,” Behjat said.

“Those volunteering and working in the DE&I space know that not to be true, the benefits to society and business is tested and positively impactful, but if we really reflect, has the efforts been enough to be inclusive of all? Have we created space for everyone to be themselves and thrive?

“Take for example men; society is much harder on men if they showed ‘feminine’ traits, women don’t have that same problem. Men are more harshly judged for wanting to hold active parenting roles or maintain work-life balance.

“We are improving on this, but if we viewed DEI for what it really is – a cultural change management programme – we might not be in our current position. That is why, for the past decade, AXIS has advocated for gender equity, we have long recognised the need to change the system to benefit all to be truly impactful.”

Behjat added that the recent pushback does not have her concerned.

“We see this as a progression in the equity journey and perhaps with everything else going on in the world it’s our opportunity to be at the forefront of DEI and demonstrate the power it can deliver. But the world is showing us that we shouldn’t take our rights for granted so we won’t be complacent on any aspect of DE&I policy.”

Axis Network will release its gender pay gap report in April, “which will demonstrate how far our pledge companies have come in the last year,” Behjat said.

“But it’s important to note, we know there is still a long road ahead of us.”

She encouraged organisations to follow the UN’s IWD 2025 theme – “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.

“That would be the best way to show up and celebrate women by taking actions to move the needle.”