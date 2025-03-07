GB Energy could see budget slashed in defence-spending pivot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

GB Energy could see budget slashed in defence-spending pivot

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
07/03/2025, 3:08 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by House of Commons.GB Energy chair Juergen Maier in the house of commons.
GB Energy chair Juergen Maier.

Ministers are considering cutting the budget of Labour’s flagship state-owned energy company GB Energy.

GB Energy was originally promised a budget of £8.3 billion over the current five-year duration of parliament. However, October’s budget only included £100 million for the company’s first two years.

A Financial Times report warned that the upcoming June spending review will likely see cuts to the budget.

The move comes amid mounting pressure on the UK government as it looks to push defence spending against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a weakening US commitment to NATO.

This means that every part of the budget could be subject to a “zero-based review”, with sources warning that every previous spending commitment could be under review.

According to people familiar with the discussions, the Treasury could cut £3.3bn from its budget, including the portion previously earmarked for low-interest loans to cover projects such as rooftop solar and shared-ownership wind projects.

A government spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to GB Energy, which is at the heart of our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower and to ensure homes are cheaper and cleaner to run.”

However, neither the Treasury nor the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) have confirmed that GB Energy is still guaranteed the full £8.3bn of funding.

While the exact remit of the company is still unknown, GB Energy was created to help accelerate the UK’s energy transition, most likely by taking stakes in projects such as offshore wind farms.

However, the group’s chairman, Jurgen Maier, has previously said his long-term plan for the company is to create a UK Orsted.

Maier’s claims that GB Energy could create 1,000 jobs have also been revised, with Maier clarifying that that figure would be over 20 years, with the next five years set to bring 200-300 jobs to Aberdeen.

Recommended for you

Tags