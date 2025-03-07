MP for Truro and Falmouth calls for Cornwall offshore wind strategy

A Labour politician in Cornwall has called for the region to ramp up its domestic offshore wind supply chain.

Jayne Kirkham, member of parliament for Truro and Falmouth, said: “At a recent Celtic Sea Power event, I saw just how many brilliant companies are doing amazing things here.”

She made the comments months after The Crown Estate entered the second stage of leasing acreage in the Celtic Seas last autumn.

“Cornwall has a long history of industrial innovation,” Kirkham said while meeting with marine construction firm MintMech in Penryn. “We’ve got the heritage and the expertise, now we need a strategy that ensures Cornwall maximises the benefits of offshore wind.”

The Crown Estate entered the latest phase in its fifth offshore wind leasing round to establish floating offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea, off the south-west of England and South Wales coast, in August.

The second phase of the leasing round was launched, in which bidders must lay out plans to deliver new wind farms and explain how they will benefit local communities.

The round has the potential to source up to 4.5GW of new wind capacity and spur investment in the local supply chain.

Kirkham expressed hope that Cornish companies will soon be busy on UK projects.

She said there are ongoing conversations with the National Energy System Operator (NESO) about ensuring potential wind energy hubs are well connected to the grid.

The minister also referenced The Crown Estate’s £50 million Supply Chain Development Fund, which was launched to ensure the UK is prepared to meet offshore wind demands. The first £5m from the fund was awarded in 2024.

Kirkham met with directors of Penryn-based marine construction firm MintMech in Jubilee Wharf to discuss the role Cornwall can play in the expansion of the UK’s offshore wind industry.

The UK government has pledged to quadruple offshore wind production to 60GW, up from 15GW, by 2030.

The country is not yet on track to meet this goal, according to industry body WindEurope, despite record-breaking offshore wind power in 2023.

New government data shows that in 2023, 46.4% of the country’s electricity came from renewable sources, a record high, and offshore wind accounted for over a third (37%).

“With some of the best wind resources on Earth, Cornwall and the rest of the UK can be a world leader in offshore wind,” said Jack Berryman, a director at MintMech.

“We are at risk of missing that opportunity. Cornish knowledge and skills are being exported around the world for projects in other countries, but there’s so much more work we could be doing at home first.”

“Cornwall is often perceived as a region reliant on external support,” said Laurie Thornton, director at MintMech. “But this time we can lead the way. Cornwall is raring to go and has the potential to be a major player in the offshore wind revolution, helping the UK meet its ambitious wind power goals.”