MP for Truro and Falmouth calls for Cornwall offshore wind strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

MP for Truro and Falmouth calls for Cornwall offshore wind strategy

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
07/03/2025, 1:42 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyPicture shows; A floating offshore wind turbine.. unknown. Supplied by Flotation Energy Date; Unknown
Picture shows; A floating offshore wind turbine.. unknown. Supplied by Flotation Energy Date; Unknown

A Labour politician in Cornwall has called for the region to ramp up its domestic offshore wind supply chain.

Jayne Kirkham, member of parliament for Truro and Falmouth, said: “At a recent Celtic Sea Power event, I saw just how many brilliant companies are doing amazing things here.”

She made the comments months after The Crown Estate entered the second stage of leasing acreage in the Celtic Seas last autumn.

“Cornwall has a long history of industrial innovation,” Kirkham said while meeting with marine construction firm MintMech in Penryn. “We’ve got the heritage and the expertise, now we need a strategy that ensures Cornwall maximises the benefits of offshore wind.”

The Crown Estate entered the latest phase in its fifth offshore wind leasing round to establish floating offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea, off the south-west of England and South Wales coast, in August.

The second phase of the leasing round was launched, in which bidders must lay out plans to deliver new wind farms and explain how they will benefit local communities.

The round has the potential to source up to 4.5GW of new wind capacity and spur investment in the local supply chain.

Kirkham expressed hope that Cornish companies will soon be busy on UK projects.

She said there are ongoing conversations with the National Energy System Operator (NESO) about ensuring potential wind energy hubs are well connected to the grid.

The minister also referenced The Crown Estate’s £50 million Supply Chain Development Fund, which was launched to ensure the UK is prepared to meet offshore wind demands. The first £5m from the fund was awarded in 2024.

Kirkham met with directors of Penryn-based marine construction firm MintMech in Jubilee Wharf to discuss the role Cornwall can play in the expansion of the UK’s offshore wind industry.

The UK government has pledged to quadruple offshore wind production to 60GW, up from 15GW, by 2030.

The country is not yet on track to meet this goal, according to industry body WindEurope, despite record-breaking offshore wind power in 2023.

New government data shows that in 2023, 46.4% of the country’s electricity came from renewable sources, a record high, and offshore wind accounted for over a third (37%).

“With some of the best wind resources on Earth, Cornwall and the rest of the UK can be a world leader in offshore wind,” said Jack Berryman, a director at MintMech.

“We are at risk of missing that opportunity. Cornish knowledge and skills are being exported around the world for projects in other countries, but there’s so much more work we could be doing at home first.”

“Cornwall is often perceived as a region reliant on external support,” said Laurie Thornton, director at MintMech. “But this time we can lead the way. Cornwall is raring to go and has the potential to be a major player in the offshore wind revolution, helping the UK meet its ambitious wind power goals.”

Recommended for you

Tags