Power Moves: Elemental Energies head of decommissioning and more

Ross Provan has been appointed as head of decommissioning solutions at Aberdeenshire firm Elemental Energies.

Provan brings 18 years of projects and operational experience working with major global operators and contractors, with expertise spanning drilling, facilities engineering, subsea, project assurance, construction and decommissioning.

In his new role, he will lead Elemental Energies’ focus on EPRD (engineering, preparation, removal and disposal) and the integration of services, including the existing wells decommissioning capabilities, across all areas of the decommissioning work breakdown structure (WBS).

Elemental Energies has specialist teams across subsurface, wells and facilities with a track record managing large-scale platform plugging and abandonment(P&A), major subsea well decommissioning and integrated wells and facilities projects.

The firm’s CEO, Mike Adams, commented: “With global offshore decommissioning spend projected to double over the next two decades, the need for integrated, cost-effective and innovative solutions is crucial.

“We believe this approach to decommissioning presents significant opportunities for efficiencies, particularly when technical teams collaborate early in the process.

“We have seen these benefits firsthand through our successful delivery of integrated wells and facilities scopes.

“With Ross leading this key area, we are confident that his experience and expertise will help us to continue to drive innovation and efficiency in the decommissioning sector.”

Last year saw Elemental Energies snap up Norwegian firm Well Expertise, giving it a turnover boost worth more than £50 million.

Carlos Martin Rivals has stepped down as CEO of BlueFloat Energy.

Writing on LinkedIn, he said: “After careful thinking, I’ve concluded that it is the right moment to turn the page on my role in the company I founded with the support from 547 Energy and Quantum Capital Group in 2020 and move forward to explore other opportunities.

“It has been an amazing journey since we started the company during the Covid lockdown in early 2020. I feel privileged for the opportunity to develop offshore wind across many existing and new markets.

He hailed the company’s success, including creating a portfolio of around 13GW of projects in the UK, Australia, Italy and Spain.

Among its projects are the Sinclair and Scaraben floating offshore wind farms, which it is developing alongside Nadara.

Rivals added: “I would like to give special thanks to Gabriel Alonso, an inspiring leader who has provided frequent guidance and encouragement over these years, for calling me to lead this adventure.

“I would also like to express sincere appreciation for the assistance provided by so many people from 547 Energy and Quantum Capital Group. Nothing would have been possible without such strong support.”

Chris McNeely has been promoted to global lead of financial advisor Capco’s energy practice

The appointment follows the decision by global head of energy Lance McAnelly to retire after over 30 years in the industry to spend more time with his family.

McNelly will remain at Capco through the end of Capco’s financial year to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

McNeely joined Capco’s energy business in 1998 and has worked with numerous leading global, national, and regional firms across the entire energy value chain, specialising in technology advisory, custom-developed technology solutions, software integrations, regulatory compliance, and data integration and reporting.

In his new role, he will be focused on the expansion of the energy practice to capitalise on opportunities in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific, building on the momentum achieved in Capco’s Brazil and UK businesses.

McNeely’s appointment follows two recent additions at Capco – Rob Deakin as head of management and Mark Pickering as senior advisor.

Christian Hilstad has come onboard as chief financial officer (CFO) at Aberdeenshire-headquartered consultancy Vysus Group.

He joins Vysus Group from OpusCapita, where he served as CFO, along with holding other senior commercial and financial roles in international companies in the technology sector.

Hilstad will focus on further strengthening the company’s financial position as part of its strategic global expansion.

He said: “This is a pivotal time for Vysus Group as we focus on delivering support to clients on a regional basis across the energy transition. This role enables me to combine my experience in finance and commercial strategy to support the delivery of our growth ambitions.

“I’ve had the opportunity to speak with many colleagues across our international offices during my first few weeks, and it’s clear that there is a shared commitment to innovation and technical excellence. I look forward to being part of the next chapter in Vysus Group’s story.”

The consultancy added a new chief executive officer last year as part of a leadership restructure, with Thomas Aas Saethre replacing David Clark

Mark Smith has been appointed as managing director of engineering company Feritech Global based in Falmouth.

Smith has worked at Feritech since 2021, initially as purchasing manager and subsequently as general manager.

Previous managing director and company founder Robert Ferris is stepping down as a director to pursue other interests and remains a Feritech Global shareholder.

The company recently opened an Innovation Centre, which specialises in advanced engineering solutions for the marine industry.

In 2023, the Addtech Group, a Swedish publicly listed technical solutions group, acquired a majority shareholding in Feritech Global.

Feritech provides bespoke technical solutions for subsea geotechnical surveying, with clients spanning offshore wind developers, the oil & gas industry and the telecommunications sector.

Smith said: “The marine tech sector has huge growth potential worldwide. The company has an outstanding reputation for innovation and customer service and I look forward to building on that further.

“We have ambitious plans to grow the business worldwide and cement our position as global innovator at the forefront of the fast growing subsea geotechnical sector.”

Morten Nevland has been promoted to head up and manage ASCO’s consolidation of freight services; ASCO Freight Management (AFM) UK and AFM Norway, into a single entity.

Previously serving as director of freight management in Norway, Nevland will bring together the strengths of each operation to maximise the company’s potential as it targets further growth across a range of sectors and markets.

In addition, Seletar, ASCO’s ship’s agency service, will also report to Morten.

The strategic focus will be to develop a group project freight business that will initially centre on oil and gas, with the potential to expand into new markets.

ASCO chief executive Mike Pettigrew said: “The establishment of a consolidated freight management service will create a more cohesive, agile organisation.

“Under Morten’s leadership, we will integrate Norwegian expertise into the UK while building on the unique strength of our UK operations.

ASCO recently received a £70-million contract from Aker BP for work across its Norwegian operations.

Martin Pibworth has been appointed as chairman of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Scotland as the business community targets long-term sustainable growth in the country.

Currently serving as SSE’s chief commercial officer, Pibworth brings substantial business experience, particularly in the sustainability and net zero sectors, that are essential to unlocking green growth.

He succeeds Jennifer Young, Partner, Ledingham Chalmers, as chair.

Working with new CBI Scotland director Michelle Ferguson, Pibworth will support the CBI team’s continued engagement with the Scottish and UK governments on issues that range from skills shortages and the high-cost burden for business, to opportunities around AI and innovation.

Ferguson said: “This is a critical time for the business community, and as the UK government continues to drive forward its growth mission, and the Scottish Government encourages firms to invest in net zero, skills and apprenticeships.

“We’ll be working together to tackle many of the issues that are holding back firms’ investment, such as the high cost of doing business. We’ll also be engaging with business to find out how they can be supported in maximising the opportunities created by technology and green growth.”

Cederic Cremers and Peter Costello have been appointed as president of integrated gas and upstream, respectively, at Shell.

Both will join the company’s executive committee effective 1 April 2025 as they help to support its strategy to deliver more value with fewer emissions.

In addition, integrated gas and upstream director Zoe Yujnovich will step down from her role effective 31 March 2025, after which she will leave the group.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan said: “We have made significant progress in the last two years building stability with a track record of strong performance and active portfolio management, while simplifying our business.

“Now is the right time to begin the next phase of our transformation. Going forward, we will delayer our most senior leadership structure to reflect the three primary areas of business value – integrated gas; upstream; and downstream, renewables and energy solutions, whilst also elevating trading and supply, which is a key enabler across the organisation.

“In the first half of 2026, we will also integrate the technical divisions, that today make up our projects and technology directorate, into our business lines. This further simplification will empower our businesses by bringing these technical capabilities closer to where we generate value.”

The two appointments come amid reports that Shell could cut its oil and gas exploration workforce by 20%.

Ian Tyler has been appointed to BP’s board of as a non-executive director and chair elect of the remuneration committee, with effect from 1 April 2025.

Tyler is currently chair of Grafton Group and senior independent director, chair of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit and nomination committees at Anglo American.

He is also the senior independent director and chair of the audit committee at Synthomer.

His appointment is part of the board’s plan to identify new members who will bring the additional skills and experience bp needs as it embarks on the next chapter.

BP chairman Helge Lund said: “Ian brings a strong track record of executive and non-executive experience across multiple industries, most recently leading the remuneration committees of some of the UK’s largest quoted companies. Our board discussions will benefit from the focus he will bring on performance against the plans we set out on 26 February”.

