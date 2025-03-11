UKOG pushes South Dorset hydrogen store with Portland Port deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UKOG pushes South Dorset hydrogen store with Portland Port deals

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
11/03/2025, 12:31 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© ShutterstockHydrogen production plant.

UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) has struck deals with Portland Port to drive the development of its South Dorset hydrogen project.

UKOG’s subsidiary UK Energy Storage (UKEn) executed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the port, the first covering imports of green hydrogen carrier fluids and compressed hydrogen into the port and sending gas to the storage site.

The second covers generating green hydrogen via electrolysis within Portland Port by using excess wind power and using the hydrogen to generate power to cover South Dorset’s initial power needs.

UKOG added that it has identified and opened preliminary dialogue with potential suppliers of both liquid and gaseous green hydrogen.

According to UKEn, the potential to source green hydrogen supplies, along with converting excess wind power to hydrogen for storage, will strengthen its case for the award of government revenue support.

UKOG chief executive Stephen Sanderson commented: “The addition of a potential material source of green hydrogen, directly linked to UKEn’s South Dorset storage site, would both enhance our project’s national significance and the prospects of UKEn securing revenue support in the government’s forthcoming Hydrogen Storage procurement process.

“The revenue support case would likely be further strengthened by the future potential for UKEn’s proposed at scale hydrogen battery allied to planned offshore Dorset wind power.”

The UKOG boss added that the development of “one of the UK’s largest future green energy and hydrogen hubs” makes sense for the region as it stands to be “the UK’s largest hydrogen demand area by 2040.”

The South Dorset project will consist of 24 salt caverns around 4,265 feet below ground. It will have the capacity to store around a billion cubic meters (bcm) of hydrogen, equivalent to 30.2TWh per year.

In addition, the site is located near the Solent Cluster, with the planned H2Connect hydrogen trunk pipeline connecting it to the UK hydrogen transmission pipeline system and hydrogen clusters in the South, East Coast and Northwest.

UKEn previously struck an agreement with Portland Port to lease two sites at the former Royal Navy port in 2022.

The group recently brought in £400,000 of funding for the project. In addition, Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo and Germany’s RWE have voiced their support for the project.

Developing the South Dorset site comes with an estimated £800m price tag.UKOG expects to see construction underway by 2030, with the first caverns operational between 2030 and 2032.

