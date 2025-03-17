Aberdeen must ‘maximise’ green jobs, says GB Energy boss

Aberdeen will “lead that charge” to clean energy due to its expertise in North Sea oil and gas, the boss of GB Energy has said.

Chairman of GB Energy Juergen Maier added the city must “maximise the number of clean energy jobs” as the £8.3 billion government body held its first board meeting in Aberdeen to discuss the next steps to scale up the firm’s presence in the city.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks, who will also attend Monday’s meeting in Aberdeen, said it marks “another step forward for the company as it gears up to make its first investments”.

Writing a column submitted to the Press and Journal, Maier said GB Energy will “directly invest in and own new energy projects”. It will also help to “scale up technologies with the potential to transform our power system”. Without this, he warned: “If we don’t take decisive action now, we risk losing investment, jobs, and technological leadership to competitors overseas.”

Maier said: “The skills, knowledge, and infrastructure built over decades of North Sea oil and gas production are perfect to be repurposed for a clean energy future.

“That means not just investing in renewables but ensuring that those jobs stay in the city and that workers are given every opportunity to be part of this transformation.

“Great British Energy will play a key role in driving this investment—backing new projects, funding innovation, and working with industry to make sure Aberdeen remains the UK’s energy capital for decades to come.

“Floating offshore wind, green hydrogen, and carbon capture should be as synonymous with Aberdeen’s future as oil and gas have been with its past.

“We are in a race against the clock to secure Britain’s place in the global clean energy economy. Other countries are moving fast. If we don’t take decisive action now, we risk losing investment, jobs, and technological leadership to competitors overseas.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) confirmed non-executive board members including former general secretary of the British Trades Union Congress (TUC)Frances O’Grady, former CEO for SP Energy Networks Frank Mitchell, British Hydropower Association chief executive Kate Gilmartin, former chief executive of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) Nina Skorupska and former Siemens HR boss Valerie Todd.

Interim CEO Dan McGrail will also join the meeting. The former Siemens UK boss started the first day of the Aberdeen-based on a six-month secondment, amid concerns over the potential difficulty of finding a suitable permanent candidate.

He said: “Great British Energy is perfectly placed to take advantage of the clean energy revolution for the benefit of the British people. As I take up post as interim CEO today, I’m pleased to bring our new board members together in Aberdeen to discuss our plans to invest in secure, homegrown clean power – unleashing jobs and crowding in private investment.”

On Tuesday 18 March, Juergen Maier will convene a skills roundtable to work with industry to help oil and gas workers in north-east Scotland access opportunities in clean energy jobs. The roundtable is due to be attended by organisations including Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Trades Union Congress, Green Free Ports Cromarty and Leith, ETZ Ltd and Aberdeen and Grampian Chambers of Commerce.