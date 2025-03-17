Aberdeen must ‘maximise’ green jobs, says GB Energy boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Aberdeen must ‘maximise’ green jobs, says GB Energy boss

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
17/03/2025, 7:23 am Updated: 17/03/2025, 7:52 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by DESNZA photograph of GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier
GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier. Image: DESNZ

Aberdeen will “lead that charge” to clean energy due to its expertise in North Sea oil and gas, the boss of GB Energy has said.

Chairman of GB Energy Juergen Maier added the city must “maximise the number of clean energy jobs” as the £8.3 billion government body held its first board meeting in Aberdeen to discuss the next steps to scale up the firm’s presence in the city.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks, who will also attend Monday’s meeting in Aberdeen, said it marks “another step forward for the company as it gears up to make its first investments”.

Writing a column submitted to the Press and Journal, Maier said GB Energy will “directly invest in and own new energy projects”. It will also help to “scale up technologies with the potential to transform our power system”. Without this, he warned: “If we don’t take decisive action now, we risk losing investment, jobs, and technological leadership to competitors overseas.”

Maier said: “The skills, knowledge, and infrastructure built over decades of North Sea oil and gas production are perfect to be repurposed for a clean energy future.

“That means not just investing in renewables but ensuring that those jobs stay in the city and that workers are given every opportunity to be part of this transformation.

“Great British Energy will play a key role in driving this investment—backing new projects, funding innovation, and working with industry to make sure Aberdeen remains the UK’s energy capital for decades to come.

“Floating offshore wind, green hydrogen, and carbon capture should be as synonymous with Aberdeen’s future as oil and gas have been with its past.

“We are in a race against the clock to secure Britain’s place in the global clean energy economy. Other countries are moving fast. If we don’t take decisive action now, we risk losing investment, jobs, and technological leadership to competitors overseas.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) confirmed non-executive board members including former general secretary of the British Trades Union Congress (TUC)Frances O’Grady,  former CEO for SP Energy Networks Frank Mitchell, British Hydropower Association chief executive Kate Gilmartin, former chief executive of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) Nina Skorupska and  former Siemens HR boss Valerie Todd.

Interim CEO Dan McGrail will also join the meeting. The former Siemens UK boss started the first day of the Aberdeen-based on a six-month secondment, amid concerns over the potential difficulty of finding a suitable permanent candidate.

He said: “Great British Energy is perfectly placed to take advantage of the clean energy revolution for the benefit of the British people. As I take up post as interim CEO today, I’m pleased to bring our new board members together in Aberdeen to discuss our plans to invest in secure, homegrown clean power – unleashing jobs and crowding in private investment.”

On Tuesday 18 March, Juergen Maier will convene a skills roundtable to work with industry to help oil and gas workers in north-east Scotland access opportunities in clean energy jobs. The roundtable is due to be attended by organisations including Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Trades Union Congress, Green Free Ports Cromarty and Leith, ETZ Ltd and Aberdeen and Grampian Chambers of Commerce.

