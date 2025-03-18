Meeting UK net zero targets “impossible,” Badenoch warns

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch has warned that it is “impossible” for the UK to meet its net zero targets by 2050, a sign of a crumbling political consensus on clean energy goals.

Badenoch warned that the 2050 goal, which a previous Conservative government legally committed to in 2019, could not be reached “without a serious drop in our living standards or by bankrupting us”.

In a preview of a speech to be delivered today, she added that current policies are “largely failing” to improve nature and “driving up the cost of energy”.

“Net zero by 2050 is impossible. I don’t say that with pleasure,” she said. “Or because I have some ideological desire to dismantle it – in fact, we must do what we can to improve our natural world.

“I say it because anyone who has done any serious analysis knows it can’t be achieved without a serious drop in our living standards or by bankrupting us.

“And responsible leaders don’t indulge in fictions which are going to make families poorer.”

The move is part of a so-called “policy renewal” process for the party – though Badenoch has yet to state a replacement target.

However, the BBC quoted a source saying that she still backs net zero, but not the 2050 target.

Badenoch added that she is not making a “moral judgment” on net zero or debating whether climate change exists.

There has largely been a political consensus on the need to decarbonise the UK’s economy and reach net zero by 2050. Goals committed to by the Conservatives have been embraced and built upon by the new Labour government.

But Badenoch’s comments represent a potential fracturing of this agreement that could weaken the political will needed to drive clean energy projects.

Badenoch’s comments were criticised by the Conservative Environment Network, warning that her comments could undermine the party’s environmental legacy.

The body’s head Sam Hall said: “It is a mistake for Kemi Badenoch to have jumped the gun on her own policy review and decided net zero isn’t possible by 2050.”

He added: “The important question now is how to build out this plan in a way that supports growth, strengthens security and follows conservative, free market principles.”

And Energy UK chief executive Dhara Vyas said: “Cutting emissions across our economy is about more than just the climate – investing in cleaner domestic energy production can lower costs for households and businesses, strengthen our energy security, improve public health and provide a huge economic boost.”

She added: “The UK should remain a world leader in the energy transition, continuing to create economic growth and attract international investment in the technologies and the jobs of the future

“Of course we need honest conversations about how we fund the costs in a way that is fair to households and businesses – and this also needs to include a consideration of the potential price of inaction. Delaying upfront investment increases the eventual cost and rowing back on green measures added billions to bills during the gas crisis.”