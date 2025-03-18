OEG Energy Group opens Edinburgh office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

OEG Energy Group opens Edinburgh office

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
18/03/2025, 8:05 am Updated: 18/03/2025, 11:56 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by OEG Energy GroupBilly Hamilton, OEG Topside Division Director and Claire Mack, CEO Scottish Renewables.
Billy Hamilton, OEG Topside Division Director and Claire Mack, CEO Scottish Renewables.

OEG Energy Group (OEG) has opened an office in Edinburgh as it aims to strengthen its position in the UK renewables sector.

The company said it is planning to hire up to 30 staff to operate the office.

As well as being the seat of the Scottish government, Edinburgh is close to key North Sea developments, major port infrastructure and the supply chain.

The new office will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology for round-the-clock monitoring operations.

OEG CEO John Heiton said: “Scotland’s supply chain will play an integral role in our move towards a renewable energy-driven future.”

With renewables bringing in 55% of the company’s revenue last year, OEG is expanding its portfolio of offshore wind projects in the wake of the ScotWind leasing round.

OEG acquired Liverpool-based Offshore Painting Services (OPS) Wind last year as part of its move to expand into offshore wind, adding around 100 technicians to its staff.

OEG has a global workforce exceeding 1,300 who deliver integrated solutions for the full lifecycle of offshore energy assets and infrastructure.

The company’s corporate HQ is based in Aberdeen.

Having bought up 14 businesses in the last four years, Heiton has said he aims to maintain the pace and make more acquisitions in coming years.