OEG Energy Group opens Edinburgh office

OEG Energy Group (OEG) has opened an office in Edinburgh as it aims to strengthen its position in the UK renewables sector.

The company said it is planning to hire up to 30 staff to operate the office.

As well as being the seat of the Scottish government, Edinburgh is close to key North Sea developments, major port infrastructure and the supply chain.

The new office will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology for round-the-clock monitoring operations.

OEG CEO John Heiton said: “Scotland’s supply chain will play an integral role in our move towards a renewable energy-driven future.”

With renewables bringing in 55% of the company’s revenue last year, OEG is expanding its portfolio of offshore wind projects in the wake of the ScotWind leasing round.

OEG acquired Liverpool-based Offshore Painting Services (OPS) Wind last year as part of its move to expand into offshore wind, adding around 100 technicians to its staff.

OEG has a global workforce exceeding 1,300 who deliver integrated solutions for the full lifecycle of offshore energy assets and infrastructure.

The company’s corporate HQ is based in Aberdeen.

Having bought up 14 businesses in the last four years, Heiton has said he aims to maintain the pace and make more acquisitions in coming years.