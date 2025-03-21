Power Moves: New renewables managing director for PX Group and more

Tracy Wilson-Long has been appointed to Teesside-based PX Group as its new managing director for power and renewables.

Originally from Teesside, Wilson-Long brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held strategic leadership positions at BP, working on global large-scale projects across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Most recently she has worked in the Canadian clean technology space, helping start-ups advance to commercialisation, with a key focus and expertise in the developing hydrogen market.

Tracy succeeds Neil Grimley, who has been with PX Group for over three decades and has shown outstanding, dedication and contribution, most recently in his leadership role building the power and renewables portfolio.

He will now transition to the role of group business development director, where he will leverage his extensive experience to drive growth in fuels, terminals, and major net zero projects.

Wilson-Long said: “PX Group’s vision, strategy and culture are a fantastic fit for me, I’m really looking forward to getting out to all our sites, meeting our people and customers, whilst learning all about the diverse operations in our business. I’m looking forward to working with PX Group’s talented team to unlock new possibilities.”

PX Group recently scored a major contract win as it landed an operations and maintenance deal for the Tees Renewable Energy Plant (Tees REP).

© Supplied by EnerMech

Jason Jeow has been promoted to head Aberdeen-based EnerMech’s regional management in the Asia Pacific region.

Jeow joined EnerMech in February as vice-president for Asia Pacific and will take on responsibility for managing relationships with regulatory bodies and environmental agencies as well as collaborate with business lines and local leaders to ensure adherence to high HSE standards and the safety of EnerMech personnel.

EnerMech CEO Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr. said: “Jason has extensive experience and a deep understanding of the markets in Australia and Asia, which we are confident will play a pivotal role in driving our regional growth strategy.

“The combination of his proven problem-solving, decision-making, and proactive planning will help us to build on our successful client delivery, expand our portfolio, and further develop our people. We look forward to the contributions he will bring to the organisation as we continue to deliver innovative and reliable results around the world.”

EnerMech recently promoted Alison Hazell to chief marketing officer as part of a major leadership shakeup.

© Supplied by Boskalis

Andy Butler has been appointed as diving manager at Boskalis Subsea Services as the group looks to strengthen its commitment to the North Sea diving market.

In his new role he will be responsible for overseeing all diving operations, ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and innovation.

With over 40 years of experience in the diving industry, Butler has held key onshore and offshore management roles, including overseeing DSV new builds. His expertise spans operational leadership, safety management, and industry best practices.

In addition to his new role, he serves as vice-chair of the IMCA diving division management committee (DDMC) and represents the diving sector on the IMCA competence and training committee (C&T) also.

Butler said: “After 17 valuable years at TechnipFMC, I’m excited to take on a new challenge with Boskalis Subsea Services. Joining the largest North Sea diving contractor is a great opportunity, and I look forward to leading the team and supporting the company’s continued growth and success.”

© Supplied by Unity Well Integrity

Sandy Fettes has been appointed to the board of Unity Well Integrity as a non-executive director.

In his new role, Fettes will help support the company’s continued international growth across its range of well integrity and decommissioning solutions.

He has around 30-years of experience in the international upstream energy industry and has delivered strategic business transformation, corporate HSEA improvements and technical excellence programmes in all operational disciplines across the well lifecycle.

In addition to Fettes, the board consists of Gary Smart, Stuart Ferguson, Graeme Coutts, Neil McGuinness, Mark Illingworth and Dillan Perras.

He said: “I’m strongly driven by using innovation for improvement and this ethos is mirrored in Unity’s approach to client solutions. The company is ahead of the curve, with an impressive technology offering that improves asset performance throughout the well lifecycle.

“Positioned for global growth, with particular expertise in the mature well sector, its production restoration and decommissioning solutions provide industry leading value.”

© Supplied by Fugro

Joe McCabe has been appointed as global offshore wind solution manager for inspection and monitoring at Fugro.

McCabe’s responsibilities will include driving the group’s strategic roadmap for its offshore wind I&M solution, as well as leading the development and application of its portfolio.

In addition, he will oversee the development of new I&M-related technologies.

His previous position was as a floating wind project engineer at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, where he served for two and a half years.

Writing on LinkedIn, McCabe said: “I am truly grateful for the support and learning opportunities at ORE Catapult, and I look forward to leveraging this experience as I lead the development and application of Fugro’s Offshore Wind Inspection & Monitoring solution portfolio.”

Fugro recently brought in Katja Fenton as its general counsel and a member of its executive leadership team.

Copper, a specialist infrastructure communication consultancy, has joined Highland CIC’s group of sponsors.

PR supremo Laura Sutherland joined Copper as an associate director last year and is now the firm’s lead in Scotland.

The consultancy’s support will help maximise the opportunity for Highland Renewables’ strategic investment in the Highlands, given the large volume of renewable energy and transmission development in the region.

Sutherland said: “Supporting Highland Renewables allows us to extend our support to developers and communities in the Highlands, a region which will have major impacts from development.

“In addition, as experts in relationship building and infrastructure projects, we can help advise on strategic issues, policy and be a trusted partner to the community interest company, helping achieve its ambition of ensuring everyone who works, lives, visits and invests in the Highlands benefits from energy transformation projects.”

Highland CIC’s other sponsors include SSEN Transmission, Vattenfall, Statkraft, Haventus, RES and Planit Scotland.

Chairwoman of Highland Renewables Yvonne Crook said: “Highland CIC has made incredible progress over the past few years in supporting a collective business and community vision for the Highlands to become a world leader in sustainability.

“Now, as the organisation is on the cusp of delivering transformational initiatives, it is critical that our communication is effective. By working together we can have the greatest impact and leave the greatest legacy for future generations.”

© Supplied by University of Oxford

Dr Jan Rosenow has been brought on as the energy programme lead at the University of Oxford’s Environmental Change Institute (ECI).

A globally recognised thought leader in the energy transition, Rosenow brings a wealth of experience spanning policy, research, and advisory roles that have shaped clean energy strategies worldwide.

The ECI energy programme takes a socio-technical perspective that integrates both human and material dimensions to understand the major drivers of change in the energy system.

Rosenow said: “The mission of the group I will be leading is very well-aligned with what has driven and continue to drive my work: Delivering rigorous research at the highest level with a view to inform policy making and accelerating the transition to a clean, efficient and fair energy system.

“I bring a global whole energy systems perspective to the ECI having worked with policy makers, industry and civil society organisations around the world. I’m particularly excited about the prospect of creating a collaboration between the ECI and RAP to bridge energy research and policy implementation.”

© Supplied by The Energy Council

The Energy Council has appointed four additional members to strengthen its global coverage of the oil and gas markets.

Harry Seaman will take on the role of head of global partnerships, leveraging his decade of experience working with some of the world’s largest insurers to foster innovation and growth across the council’s initiatives.

Catherine Brown will become the body’s head of investor engagement to drive new investment opportunities for its members. She previously held roles at S&P Global and Euromoney and will work closely with the council’s extensive membership and partners.

Nuriya Powell joins as APAC & North America director to spearhead the group’s energy capital assemblies in Singapore and Houston.

And Luke Brett joins as managing director to lead council activities in New York, playing a key role in supporting its nearly two-decade relationship with the NYSE.

These appointments reflect the Energy Council’s commitment to enhancing its leadership team and expanding its global reach.

CEO Lyle Simpson said the new hires’ “diverse expertise aligns perfectly with our mission of connecting the oil and gas industry with pools of capital in every major producing region”.

Power Moves, your weekly source of all the UK energy sector recruitment news you need to know, is kindly sponsored by Ramsay Black.