UK net zero innovators to showcase pioneering tech in Aberdeen

Leading energy technology companies from across the UK will head to Aberdeen in April for the Net Zero Innovators conference at the P&J Live.

Organised by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), the event comes amid a multibillion-pound boom in the UK’s energy transition sector.

Taking place on 3 April, the conference will feature 50 exhibiting startups including previous participants from the NZTC TechX Accelerator programme.

Firms including Frontier Robotics, Wastewater Fuels and JET Connectivity will showcase their innovations, alongside a series of panel discussions.

Technologies on display range from renewables to energy storage, carbon capture, hydrogen, alternative fuels and industrial decarbonisation.

Since its launch, the Aberdeen-headquartered NZTC has co-invested £420 million in technology development and demonstration projects.

Jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal, the NZTC said its investment programme has created 1,550 direct jobs in Scotland.

Net Zero Innovators

NZTC chief acceleration officer Mark Anderson said events like the Net Zero Innovators conference “are about more than just ideas”.

“They’re about bringing people together and driving real change,” he said.

“As our first-ever Net Zero Innovators conference, this event is a major step forward in our journey to connect the brightest minds and most impactful innovations with their potential customers and backers in the energy industry.

© Supplied by NZTC

“It’s happening at an exciting time for Scotland’s net zero economy, which is growing at the fastest rate in the UK.”

Anderson said the conference will demonstration how collaboration can “accelerate the transition to net zero” and boost “not also sustainability but also the economy”.

“We’re thrilled to bring together experts and innovators who, through our TechX Accelerator, are turning cutting-edge ideas into scalable, commercial solutions,” he said.

“These startups are making a real impact in decarbonisation and driving progress in making energy more sustainable, affordable and accessible for everyone.”

Other exhibitors set to appear include Stirling’s Myriad Wind, Cambridge-based Remedium Energy, and Aberdeen’s CCU International among others.

Scotland’s net zero economy

Recent figures show the UK’s net zero economy grew by 10.1% in 2023, generating £83.1 billion in gross value added (GVA) the UK economy.

According to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit and CBI Economics report, Scotland outperformed the rest of the UK with a 21.3% increase in its net zero economy.

The report found net zero economic activity is particularly important for Scotland, accounting for 4.9% of the country’s GVA (£9.1bn).

The industry also supports 107,000 full-time jobs in Scotland, an increase of 19.5% and accounting for around 3.8% of total jobs.

Meanwhile, the net zero sector supports close to 951,000 full-time jobs across the UK, including 678,000 in the supply chain.