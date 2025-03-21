UK net zero innovators to showcase pioneering tech in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK net zero innovators to showcase pioneering tech in Aberdeen

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
21/03/2025, 3:26 pm Updated: 21/03/2025, 3:27 pm
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by NZTCTelecommunications equipment mounted on a floating buoy with offshore wind turbines in the background.
A 5G communications buoy developed by NZTC TechX Accelerator participant JET Connectivity.

Leading energy technology companies from across the UK will head to Aberdeen in April for the Net Zero Innovators conference at the P&J Live.

Organised by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), the event comes amid a multibillion-pound boom in the UK’s energy transition sector.

Taking place on 3 April, the conference will feature 50 exhibiting startups including previous participants from the NZTC TechX Accelerator programme.

Firms including Frontier Robotics, Wastewater Fuels and JET Connectivity will showcase their innovations, alongside a series of panel discussions.

Technologies on display range from renewables to energy storage, carbon capture, hydrogen, alternative fuels and industrial decarbonisation.

Since its launch, the Aberdeen-headquartered NZTC has co-invested £420 million in technology development and demonstration projects.

Jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal, the NZTC said its investment programme has created 1,550 direct jobs in Scotland.

Net Zero Innovators

NZTC chief acceleration officer Mark Anderson said events like the Net Zero Innovators conference “are about more than just ideas”.

“They’re about bringing people together and driving real change,” he said.

“As our first-ever Net Zero Innovators conference, this event is a major step forward in our journey to connect the brightest minds and most impactful innovations with their potential customers and backers in the energy industry.

© Supplied by NZTC
NZTC TechX director Mark Anderson.

“It’s happening at an exciting time for Scotland’s net zero economy, which is growing at the fastest rate in the UK.”

Anderson said the conference will demonstration how collaboration can “accelerate the transition to net zero” and boost “not also sustainability but also the economy”.

“We’re thrilled to bring together experts and innovators who, through our TechX Accelerator, are turning cutting-edge ideas into scalable, commercial solutions,” he said.

“These startups are making a real impact in decarbonisation and driving progress in making energy more sustainable, affordable and accessible for everyone.”

Other exhibitors set to appear include Stirling’s Myriad Wind, Cambridge-based Remedium Energy, and Aberdeen’s CCU International among others.

Scotland’s net zero economy

Recent figures show the UK’s net zero economy grew by 10.1% in 2023, generating £83.1 billion in gross value added (GVA) the UK economy.

According to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit and CBI Economics report, Scotland outperformed the rest of the UK with a 21.3% increase in its net zero economy.

The report found net zero economic activity is particularly important for Scotland, accounting for 4.9% of the country’s GVA (£9.1bn).

The industry also supports 107,000 full-time jobs in Scotland, an increase of 19.5% and accounting for around 3.8% of total jobs.

Meanwhile, the net zero sector supports close to 951,000 full-time jobs across the UK, including 678,000 in the supply chain.

