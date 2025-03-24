Miliband probes Heathrow outage to investigate grid ‘resilience’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Miliband probes Heathrow outage to investigate grid ‘resilience’

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
24/03/2025, 4:47 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© PAFile photo dated 19/01/16 of a plane at sunset over Heathrow Airport in London. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
File photo dated 19/01/16 of a plane at sunset over Heathrow Airport in London. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband has commissioned an investigation into the power outage at Heathrow airport on Friday.

“The loss of power to the Heathrow area has caused major disruption to thousands of people and many businesses,” he said. “We are determined to properly understand what happened and what lessons need to be learned.”

The independent National Energy System Operator (NESO) will carry out the investigation into the cause of the power cut, after power was restored to affected customers yesterday.

Kathryn Porter, an energy consultant at Watt-Logic, wrote that the power outage was caused when a fire broke out on Thursday night, destroying a transformer on the site. The incident cut supplies to more than 60,000 homes and businesses.

She warned that “legacy electricity infrastructure” in the UK is “old and in need of updating”, adding that mechanical mistakes, sabotage and weather can all play a role in substation fires.

NESO chief executive Fintan Slye said: “We will now work with all relevant stakeholders to understand the lessons that can be learned to improve future resilience of Great Britain’s energy system.”

The system operator is expected to report initial findings to Ofgem and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) within six weeks.

Miliband said the investigation will seek “to understand any wider lessons to be learned on energy resilience for critical national infrastructure, both now and in the future”.

NESO will use the incident to assess the UK’s energy resilience more broadly, DESNZ said in a statement.

Plan for change

Miliband launched the investigation in collaboration with Ofgem through the power of the Energy Act.

The cabinet office is also running a resilience review separately that is ongoing and due to conclude in the spring.

“The government is determined to do everything it can to prevent a repeat of what happened at Heathrow,” Miliband said. “This review will be an important step in helping us to do so, as we deliver our Plan for Change.”

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said the incident had caused “significant disruption” but that National Grid, the airport and emergency services collaborated to rectify the situation.

Ofgem’s director general for infrastructure Akshay Kaul said the energy regulator will work with government to ensure the review puts steps in place to avoid a repeat incident of that scale.

“We saw yesterday the huge disruption that comes when energy supply is disrupted, and it’s important we now understand how that happened,” said Akshay Kaul, director general for infrastructure at Ofgem.

“Households and businesses should be able to have confidence in the resilience of critical national infrastructure.”

Tags